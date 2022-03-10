Prosecutor: Larry Ray coerced college women for sex, money

A prosecutor forged an ex-convict as a mobster-like determine who coerced his daughter’s faculty pals to hitch his “household” as he amassed energy, intercourse and cash

NEW YORK — A prosecutor forged an ex-convict Thursday as a mobster-like determine who coerced his daughter’s faculty pals to hitch his “household” as he amassed energy, intercourse and cash, forcing one lady right into a intercourse work enterprise so profitable that she gave him $1 million in a single yr.

A protection lawyer, although informed the Manhattan federal courtroom jury in the course of the trial’s opening statements that Lawrence Ray dedicated no federal crimes as he encircled himself with college-age “storytellers” who claimed to have poisoned him and organized to have him bodily attacked.

“You may see that Larry Ray just isn’t responsible,” lawyer Allegra Glashausser mentioned.

Ray, who as soon as served as the perfect man at a marriage of former New York Metropolis police Commissioner Bernard Kerik, has been incarcerated since his early 2020 arrest.

Assistant U.S. Lawyer Lindsey Keenan started her opening assertion with an outline of a grotesque October 2018 assault she mentioned Ray carried out on a lady who gave Ray over one million {dollars} in intercourse work proceeds that yr alone.

She mentioned Ray and a lady who served as his “trusted lieutenant” discovered the lady that they had “pressured into a lifetime of prostitution” at a lodge, the place Ray tortured her for hours to ensure she’d proceed her intercourse work.

The prosecutor mentioned Ray used “violence, concern, intercourse and manipulation” to realize intercourse, energy and cash.

The abuse started within the fall of 2010 when Ray started residing in his daughter’s on-campus small townhouse dormitory dwelling at Sarah Lawrence School, the place he persuaded his daughter’s pals to remain the subsequent summer time at his Manhattan condominium, she mentioned.

There, Keenan mentioned, Ray realized their secrets and techniques and insecurities and exploited them, “profiting off their labor, their cash and even their our bodies.”

“As soon as he gained management of their lives, … he took over their lives,” she mentioned.

The ladies had been pressured to do handbook labor for Ray in 2013 in North Carolina at his stepfather’s dwelling and obey his instructions after he satisfied them they owed him cash for damaging a few of his belongings or for attempting to poison him, the prosecutor mentioned.

Towards threats to launch their secrets and techniques and embarrassing videotaped moments to family and friends or on the web, the ladies and not less than one man complied with Ray’s calls for, she mentioned.

“When disgrace and embarrassment weren’t sufficient, he relied on violence,” Keenan mentioned. “The victims had no alternative. They lived in concern of the defendant.”

The allegations in opposition to Ray attained public prominence with the 2020 publication of “The Stolen Children of Sarah Lawrence,” a New York journal characteristic.

Glashausser, an assistant federal defender, disputed the prosecutor’s portrayal.

She mentioned her consumer was in search of to reconnect together with his daughter when he went to her dormitory and informed tales about “hobnobbing” with Mikhail Gorbachev, the previous Soviet Union president, being finest man at Kerik’s wedding ceremony and having pals who had been U.S. navy generals.

Quickly, the school college students informed tales about their very own lives, embellishing them with tales of getting drugged drug sellers and different exploits, she mentioned.

“This was not a prison enterprise,” Glashausser mentioned. “This was a gaggle of storytellers.”

Glashausser mentioned a number of the ladies battled psychological sickness points and frightened Ray after they informed him that they had poisoned him, prompting him to hunt assist from prosecutors, the Environmental Safety Company and journalists. She mentioned additionally they set him as much as be bodily attacked.

She mentioned the lady who grew to become a intercourse employee “began escorting” in 2015 when she couldn’t afford her hire.

She mentioned jurors would see movies her consumer had recorded and “see some issues which might be onerous to observe.”

“I am not saying that Larry Ray is a saint,” Glashausser mentioned. “You do not have to love him. However this stuff weren’t crimes.”