Prosecutors, defense seek new look at ‘Serial’ evidence

BALTIMORE — Baltimore prosecutors and attorneys for a Maryland man whose homicide conviction was chronicled within the podcast “Serial” are in search of a brand new have a look at the case.

The prosecutors signed on to a movement Thursday that asks a decide to order a retest of some proof within the case in opposition to Adnan Syed, The Baltimore Solar reported.

The 2 sides agreed the Baltimore Metropolis Police Lab ought to retest sure objects collected as proof within the 1999 killing of 17-year-old Hae Min Lee utilizing DNA know-how that was not obtainable for Syed’s trials.

Syed is serving a life sentence after he was convicted in 2000 of strangling Lee and burying her physique in a Baltimore park. Syed and Lee had been high-school classmates who had dated.

Authorities have maintained Lee struggled in a automotive with Syed earlier than her loss of life. Within the newest movement, Syed’s lawyer argued that in such circumstances, a killer must be in shut proximity to the sufferer. The movement requests testing proof for the presence of DNA.

In its debut 2014 season, the “Serial” podcast shined a highlight on the case that led to renewed court docket proceedings.