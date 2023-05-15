Prosecutors Drop Charges Against Gillum | Headlines

TALLAHASSEE — Less than two weeks after a mistrial, federal prosecutors on Monday filed a movement to push aside conspiracy and fraud fees in opposition to former Democratic gubernatorial nominee Andrew Gillum.
The transfer to drop the costs in opposition to Gillum, a former Tallahassee mayor, comes after jurors on May 4 acquitted him of mendacity to federal investigators however have been not able to achieve a verdict on fees that he and his political mentor, Sharon Lettman-Hicks, bilked political members out of cash and illegally advised it to Gillum for his private use.
Monday’s one-sentence movement through prosecutors requested U.S. District Judge Allen Winsor to “dismiss the indictment against” Gillum and Lettman-Hicks, as allowed beneath federal laws.
Gillum’s felony crew hailed the transfer.
“Andrew Gillum had the courage to stand up and say I am innocent. And that is finally being recognized. We want to thank the hard working jury who did their job and explained to the government why it should drop the case. Andrew has endured a lot over the past few years and now can resume his life and public service,” legal professionals David Oscar Markus, Margot Moss, Katie Miller and Todd Yoder stated in a textual content message Monday afternoon.
Gillum, a onetime emerging celebrity in Democratic politics who has steadfastly maintained his innocence, on Monday tweeted an emoji of 2 fingers clapping, including, “But God …”
The fees in opposition to Gillum got here after a long FBI public-corruption probe that still snared Scott Maddox, a former Tallahassee town commissioner and previous Florida Democratic Party chairman. Maddox pleaded responsible in 2019 and is serving time in a federal jail. The investigation additionally netted Maddox’s long-serving aide, Paige Carter-Smith, and distinguished businessman J.T. Burnette.
U.S. Attorney Jason Coody’s workplace didn’t elaborate at the choice to drop the costs in opposition to Gillum and Lettman-Hicks.
But The Tallahassee Democrat newspaper reported this month that jurors have been deadlocked 10-2 in want of acquittal on 19 fees of conspiracy to dedicate twine fraud and committing twine fraud.
Gillum and Lettman-Hicks have been indicted ultimate 12 months on fees associated with actions that happened between 2016 and 2019, as Gillum’s political stature blossomed.
Gillum catapulted into the nationwide highlight after successful the Democratic gubernatorial number one in 2018. Gov. Ron DeSantis defeated Gillum through lower than 33,000 votes within the basic election.
Gillum, who at age 23 used to be elected in 2003 as Tallahassee’s youngest town commissioner, served at the fee for a decade ahead of getting elected mayor in 2014.
Gillum and Lettman-Hicks have been on trial for 2 weeks ahead of the jury cleared Gillum of mendacity to investigators and deadlocked at the different fees. During opening arguments April 18, prosecutors laid out a posh set of transactions involving contributions from a handful of non-profit organizations to P&P Communications, an organization managed through Lettman-Hicks. The indictment accused her of illegally steerage campaign-related price range to Gillum for his private use.
Gary Milligan, an assistant U.S. lawyer, many times accused Gillum of “attempting to distance himself” from the alleged wrongdoing. “He wants something to happen but doesn’t want to take responsibility for it and he’s separating himself from it,” Milligan argued.
But Gillum’s legal professionals argued that prosecutors “put a target” at the Democrat, who used to be Florida’s first Black gubernatorial nominee.
The fees stemmed from bills Gillum won after stepping down from his activity on the liberal-advocacy team People for the American Way, the place he earned $122,500, along with his more or less $70,000 annual wage as mayor. After launching his bid for governor and leaving the activity in 2017, Gillum started receiving common bills from P&P, in keeping with the indictment. Prosecutors filed a “superseding” indictment in April that dropped two of the preliminary fees in opposition to Gillum and Lettman-Hicks.
The indictment accused the defendants of getting “engaged in an ongoing and evolving scheme to defraud by unlawfully soliciting and obtaining funds from various entities and individuals through false and fraudulent representations and promises that the funds would be used for a legitimate purpose, but instead using third parties to divert a portion of those funds to P&P, which Lettman-Hicks then fraudulently provided to Gillum for his personal use disguised as payroll payments.”
For a couple of 12 months after his slender defeat to DeSantis, Gillum endured to revel in nationwide status, running in brief for CNN as a political commentator in 2019.
But he dropped out of the highlight after a 2020 incident in a South Beach resort room, the place a person reportedly overdosed. Gillum used to be within the room, and a police record stated he used to be “unable to communicate with officers due to his inebriated state.”
Speaking to newshounds outdoor the federal courthouse after the trial ended May 4, Gillum stated he and his circle of relatives were “under attack on all sides” for the previous seven years.
“They’ve quite literally tried to take everything from us. And the beauty is that in our system, the powers that be don’t always get to decide,” stated Gillum, accompanied through his spouse R. Jai. “Everyday people like you and me sometimes get our swing at the ball and today the jury took it.”
Gillum has asserted that he used to be the sufferer of a political witch hunt, partly as a result of he’s Black.
“I just got to believe that, through this all, maybe one of the things that needed to be revealed to me is that this system is in desperate need of reform. And I’ll just say, ‘to be continued,’” he stated.