Prosecutors rest case against deputy in teen’s killing

CABOT, Ark. — Prosecutors on Wednesday rested their case in opposition to an Arkansas deputy charged with manslaughter within the capturing dying of a white teenager throughout a site visitors cease.

The protection for Michael Davis, a former sergeant with the Lonoke County sheriff’s workplace, was anticipated to start calling witnesses Thursday within the trial over the dying of 17-year-old Hunter Brittain.

Davis, who can be white, faces between three and 10 years in jail if he’s convicted within the capturing dying of Brittain, who was killed in a June 23 site visitors cease exterior an auto restore store close to Cabot, a metropolis of about 26,000 individuals roughly 30 miles (48 kilometers) northeast of Little Rock.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported that jurors on Wednesday had been proven video of an interview Arkansas State Police investigators had with Davis after the capturing. Additionally they noticed physique digicam footage from an officer who assisted on the scene after the capturing, the newspaper reported.

Davis was fired after the capturing by the Lonoke County sheriff for not turning on his physique digicam till after the capturing occurred. Jurors on Tuesday noticed Davis’ physique digicam footage from the moments after the capturing.

Brittain’s killing has drawn the eye of nationwide civil rights activists, together with the Rev. Al Sharpton, who eulogized {the teenager} final 12 months.