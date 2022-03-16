Prosecutors: Suspect played music after homeless shooting

WASHINGTON — A person suspected of capturing 5 homeless folks in Washington and New York Metropolis — killing two of them — appeared to carry up a telephone and play music after he shot one one of many victims and was caught when a longtime buddy recognized him after police linked the circumstances by means of ballistics proof, phone information and the suspect’s social media posts, prosecutors stated Wednesday.

Gerald Brevard, 30, was ordered held with out bail after showing earlier than a decide in Washington on a first-degree homicide cost in reference to the dying of 54-year-old Morgan Holmes, who was discovered shot and stabbed inside a burning tent in Washington this month. Brevard has not been formally charged in the opposite Washington shootings or the New York circumstances.

Prosecutors allege Brevard escalated his violence as he stalked and shot homeless folks asleep on the streets of the 2 cities over a 10-day interval. The earliest identified capturing occurred at round four a.m. on March Three in Washington, police stated, when a person was wounded within the metropolis’s Northeast part.

A second man was wounded on March 8, simply earlier than 1:30 a.m. In that capturing, surveillance video captures a person yelling, “no, no, no” and “please don’t shoot” after a gunshot was fired, court docket paperwork say. The video reveals the suspect a couple of minutes after the capturing sitting on a curb a couple of block away and enjoying music from a cell system, based on the court docket papers.

In court docket Wednesday, Justice of the Peace Choose Tanya Jones Bosier pointed to that allegation as one in all a number of causes to carry Brevard with out bail, saying he’s alleged to have performed the music “as if there was some type of amusement” after the capturing.

Round Three a.m. the following day, police and firefighters discovered Holmes useless inside a burning tent. He initially was thought to have suffered deadly burns, however an post-mortem revealed he had died of a number of stab and gunshot wounds. Surveillance video confirmed the suspect pouring gasoline right into a cup at a gasoline station close by about 30 minutes earlier than the fireplace was found, prosecutors stated.

In keeping with court docket paperwork, the deadly capturing and the primary incident occurred inside one-half mile of one another and fewer than two miles from the second wounding.

“It is a disturbing escalation of violent habits, significantly in opposition to people who’re already susceptible as a result of they dwell on the road,” assistant U.S. lawyer Sarah Santiago stated.

Brevard, she stated, carried out “unprovoked assaults of individuals residing on the streets.”

Lower than an hour after Holmes’ physique was found, the suspect walked into Washington’s Union Station and stayed contained in the station till he hopped aboard a practice round 6:15 a.m., court docket papers say.

Police consider Brevard then traveled north to New York Metropolis. Surveillance video confirmed a person who investigators consider is Brevard at Penn Station in Manhattan round 3:30 a.m. on March 12.

An hour later, a 38-year-old man sleeping on the road in Manhattan not removed from the doorway to the Holland Tunnel was shot in his proper arm as he slept. The sufferer screamed, and the gunman fled, police stated. About 90 minutes later, the gunman fatally shot one other man in SoHo, police stated. The person’s physique was present in his sleeping bag simply earlier than 5 p.m. Saturday. He had been shot within the head and neck, stated Julie Bolcer, a spokesperson for the New York Metropolis health worker’s workplace.

Police recognized Brevard after a tipster who knew him referred to as and supplied his identify, phone quantity and Instagram profile. Brevard additionally posted pictures on Instagram exhibiting him sporting a black quilted jacket, much like what was worn by the suspect in two of the shootings.

Police additionally obtained telephone information exhibiting Brevard has been in Washington and New York Metropolis when the shootings occurred. Ballistics proof has related the New York and Washington circumstances, prosecutors stated.

He was arrested by federal brokers early Tuesday morning in Washington.

Brevard’s lawyer, Ron Resetarits, argued in court docket that his consumer needs to be launched due to conflicting statements in regards to the suspect’s description given by witnesses in New York and Washington. He additionally pointed to the truth that police haven’t recovered a gun within the case.

His consumer, he stated, has lived within the Washington space for greater than 20 years and had labored at a wide range of companies, together with a wine retailer, a nightclub, a bagel store and eating places. However prosecutors alleged Brevard had a prolonged prison historical past in Washington, Virginia and Maryland on fees that included assaulting a police officer and assault with a lethal weapon. He additionally had a bench warrant and failed to seem for a trial in Maryland in 2021, prosecutors stated.