Florida

prosecutors who won’t charge abortion providers can be ousted

April 19, 2023
Republican Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost

If in the community elected prosecutors refuse to pursue legal fees towards abortion providers, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost argues states have the ability to take away them from place of job. 

Yost and 14 different Republican state lawyers common filed an amicus curiae, or “friend of the court”, temporary supporting that place Wednesday with the eleventh U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Florida.The temporary was once filed in a case involving the ouster of a Democratic prosecutor in Tampa via Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Republican DeSantis got rid of Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren from place of job in August after Warren signed directly to pledges, certainly one of which was once not to prosecute abortion instances as crimes. DeSantis stated Warren’s ouster was once for “neglect of duty” in his position as prosecutor.

