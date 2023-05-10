Prosper ISD Student Arrested For Threats Against School

In the wake of the Allen Premium Outlets mass shooting, on Tuesday evening Prosper ISD updated the community on two threats that had been made through social media. One threat was directed to Prosper High School and the second to the towns of Prosper and Frisco.

According to WFAA, the district sent a letter to families informing them of the arrest of a PISD student who now faces criminal charges for the school threat in addition to school disciplinary measures by the school district.

A second student in the district made a social post targeting the town of Prosper and Frisco and is also facing consequences under the student code of conduct and might face charges as well.

The district told parents that neither of the students seemed to have an actual plan to carry out these threats. “However, those who create fear and uncertainty will be held accountable at the highest levels. There is no place for this in our district or community,” the letter continued.

Since the tragedy at Allen Premium Outlets, several threats have been made across Collin County. As previously reported by Local Profile, Frisco and Plano ISD sent similar emails to parents informing them of online threats of violence against several schools, and since then a 13-year-old was arrested in connection to the Frisco ISD threats.

Additionally, on the same day the Allen shooting took place, Stonebriar Mall in Frisco was evacuated following reports of gunshots, although Frisco police’s investigation found no evidence to support the claims. A tweet by Frisco police explained that, prior to the initial report, a group of teenagers gathered inside the mall and began to run and scream, causing panic.

These copycat threats are all too common following mass shootings. According to The Washington Post, after the Uvalde tragedy, schools across the country were reporting violent threats that led to several students being arrested.

According to researchers David Riedman, James Densley and Jillian Peterson, following high-profile mass shootings often trigger an increase in shooting threats due to the communities remaining on high alert.

Local Profile reached out to Prosper ISD for comment but did not receive a response prior to publishing.

