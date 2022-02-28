Prosper Rock Hill promotes assistant coach Mark Wilkinson to head football coach

Prosper Rock Hill stayed internal to find its next head coach.

Assistant coach Mark Wilkinson has been named Rock Hill’s head coach and athletic coordinator, Prosper ISD announced on Monday. He’ll replace Mark Humble, who stepped down as the team’s head coach in January after posting a 6-12 record in two seasons. Wilkinson had served as interim head coach since.

“I am honored and privileged to continue to serve the students and staff at Rock Hill High School,” Wilkinson said in a statement release by Prosper ISD. “My family and I are so excited for this new opportunity in Prosper ISD, and I know that we will continue to build the already strong reputation of the Rock Hill Blue Hawks.”

Wilkinson joined Rock Hill in 2021 as a defensive assistant coach as well as the head track and field coach. He previously served as Sherman’s defensive coordinator and associate head coach for five years, and had stops at Callisburg, Birdville, and Keller Fossil Ridge.

“We are so excited for Coach Wilkinson to lead our student athletes at Rock Hill,” Prosper ISD superintendent Dr. Holly Ferguson said in a statement. “While serving as coach and interim campus coordinator this year, he has established relationships with our students and coaches that will provide a foundation for the excellence he will bring to The Hill.”

Rock Hill went 5-5 in 2021, and finished fifth in District 7-5A Div. II.

Opened in 2020, Rock Hill will play at the 6A level in 2022 after spending its first two seasons in 5A. It’ll be grouped in District 5-6A alongside Allen, Denton Braswell, Denton Guyer, Little Elm, McKinney Boyd and Prosper.

Rock Hill fielded one of the Dallas area’s top offenses at the 5A classification in 2021, but will need to replace key pieces this fall. It averaged 503.1 total yards per game (second-most among Dallas-area teams) and 36.7 points per game. Senior quarterback Brenner Cox (2,449 passing yards, 22 touchdowns), senior running back Donovan Shannon (1,745 rushing yards, 18 touchdowns) and senior wide receiver Luke Knight (1,216 yards, 14 touchdowns) served as one of the region’s more prolific offensive trios.

The team returns linebacker Jonah Bowman, who made 95 tackles and 13 for loss as a sophomore in 2021, as well as defensive lineman Casy Adjei, who was a first-team All-District honoree as a junior in 2021.

Find more high school sports coverage from The Dallas Morning News here.

