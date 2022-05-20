Prosper’s Chris Buescher searching for breakout NASCAR season. Here’s how he will get it

FORT WORTH — The ceiling defining success for some NASCAR Cup Series drivers often never extends beyond the roof and roll cage of their stock cars.

That’s not a cheap shot. On any given race weekend, 36 to 40 drivers from varied motorsports backgrounds regularly compete in NASCAR’s premier series. Every driver has a feel-good family story or has won a marquee race (or three) or dominated a series somewhere on the long and grinding road from America’s grassroots tracks to a coveted Cup ride.

“I mean, everybody’s had their moment somewhere, I figure,” said Chris Buescher, the Prosper native chasing the elusive “breakout season” that will elevate him and Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing from midpack runner to Playoff contender.

Buescher is 13 races into his eighth overall Cup campaign, seventh full-time and third with RFK. The Cup organization founded by NASCAR Hall of Famer Jack Roush in 1988 was renamed Roush Fenway Racing in 2007, when John W. Henry and the Fenway Sports Group became co-owners. It was re-badged as Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing after 2012 Cup champion Brad Keselowski joined as co-owner and Chris’ teammate following the 2021 season.

While Buescher’s career Cup numbers are pedestrian, he has a newfound ally in “Bad Brad.”

“I think Chris is a very underrated driver, and I’ve been talking about him that way for a while now, long before the ownership side,” said Keselowski, a 38-year-old Michigander. “You know, one of the things when our deal first came together with RFK that I moved on immediately was to make sure the company re-signed Chris Buescher’s contract for the following seasons. I thought he was a tremendous asset for us.”

Keselowski said Buescher’s contract covers the 2022-2023 seasons.

Powerful ally

Chris Buescher (17) races in the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Dover Motor Speedway, Sunday, May 1, 2022, in Dover, Del. (AP Photo/Jason Minto) (Jason Minto / ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Keselowski, who won his Cup title with Team Penske, has been tasked with returning the Roush House in Concord, N.C., to the glory days it enjoyed with Hall of Fame drivers Mark Martin and Matt Kenseth, as well as Kurt Busch, Greg Biffle, Jeff Burton and Carl Edwards.

Related: Kurt Busch calls 2010 NASCAR All-Star Race one of his ‘top five favorites’

“I think if we give Chris the right equipment he can win races and be a Playoff-level driver — that he can go deep into the Playoffs,” said Keselowski, the winner of 35 Cup races. “If we give him really good equipment, I think he has a shot to win a championship in his career. As a company we haven’t been able to do that, and my goal is to change that so that he can live up to his potential. I think he doesn’t get enough credit for his natural ability, for sure.”

Buescher, 29, was taken aback by Keselowski’s assessment.

“Pretty awesome comments from our new teammate and owner and a champion in our sport,” Buescher said. “Obviously it comes with a little bit of pressure as well to stack up to that. Brad’s been a tremendous help to me as a driver, and it’s been neat that I’ve had somebody who’s a veteran, a champion in our sport, to lean on.”

Now, about Buescher’s numbers. In 237 Cup starts Buescher has one pole, one win, eight top-five and 34 top-10 finishes. Keselowski and Buescher flashed early-season promise in February when each won one of the nonpoint, 150-mile Daytona Duel qualifying races in NASCAR’s new-for-2022 “Next Gen” Ford Mustang leading into the Daytona 500. Buescher, in fact, was running top-five in the closing laps of “The Great American Race” at Daytona International Speedway on Feb. 20 before getting swept up in an accident.

Buescher bagged his first Cup pole on Dover Motor Speedway’s “Monster Mile” in Delaware on April 30. He then led the opening 18 laps, earned top-10 points in the 400-lapper’s first two stages en route to an eighth-place result in a rain-delayed event that finished on a Monday.

Similarly, Buescher’s lone Cup win to date was logged as a rookie at Pocono (Pa.) Raceway driving for Front Row Motorsports, a Roush-affiliated team, on Aug. 1, 2016. Buescher won the rain-shortened Pennsylvania 400 in his 27th career Cup start on a Monday when, ironically, Keselowski finished second.

Partners reunite

Buescher is without a top-five result this season, but he has recorded three top-10s and six top-15s in his No. 17 Fastenal Ford. His average start is 18.0, and his average finish is 18.5 in a season that has seen him reunited with crew chief Scott Graves. Buescher and Graves delivered Roush its eighth NASCAR championship in the Xfinity Series in 2015.

Buescher joined Roush Fenway as a developmental driver in 2009 and went on to win the 2012 ARCA Menards Series Championship in a partnership with Roulo Brothers Racing.

So, do those developmental series titles define Buescher’s ceiling?

“I don’t think any driver ever knows, and yeah, you hope to never reach your ceiling, I guess,” said Kyle Larson, the reigning Cup champion with Hendrick Motorsports and winner of the 2021 All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway. “I think Chris Buescher is an extremely talented race car driver.

“I would say his talent is arguably better than what the quality of the race cars have been during his Cup career. I think Brad being a part of the organization is going to really raise the bar for them. I think it’s already made an improvement this year.”

Old-school approach

LONG POND, PA – AUGUST 01: Chris Buescher, driver of the #34 Dockside Logistics Ford, celebrates in victory lane after winning the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Pennsylvania 400 at Pocono Raceway on August 1, 2016 in Long Pond, Pennsylvania. The race was delayed due to inclement weather on Sunday, July 31. (Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

Buescher is 21st in the Cup standings heading into TMS for Sunday’s 38th annual NASCAR All-Star Race, a nonpoint event with a $1 million payday. As a former Cup champ, Keselowski has a spot secured for the 125-lap finale on TMS’ high-banked, 1.5-mile oval in his No. 6 Kohler Generators Mustang.

Buescher is one of 16 drivers booked to compete in Sunday’s All-Star Open in a bid to advance into the main event. Buescher’s fallback option is the Fan Vote on NASCAR.com. As of midweek, Buescher was the leading top-10 vote-getter, with rookie Harrison Burton second in the Wood Brothers famed No. 21 Ford.

Perhaps nobody in the NASCAR garage area knows what makes Buescher tick better than Graves, who is in his second stint with the Roush organization.

“Chris, his mind-set, he’s a little bit more of, I guess, an older-school mentality — a little more conservative on his approach and saving a car throughout a race,” said Graves, 49, who has a degree in mechanical engineering from Texas Tech. “He’s a very smooth driver, knows how to take care of the car and the tires. He can be fast as well, and getting that pole at Dover — glad we were actually able to show that.

“Historically in the Cup side, he hasn’t been in the best equipment — a big factor in what he’s been able to show in terms of speed. With the Next Gen car, as we’re starting to get it figured out here at RFK, we’re actually able to show a little bit more of what he’s capable of. I’m not saying we’re ready to run consistently up front, but you have to start somewhere.”

Graves also noted the aggression level throughout NASCAR has spiked exponentially since he and Buescher won that Xfinity title nearly seven years ago.

“You don’t want to go out there and wreck people — that’s not Chris’ style. He’s not going to be that guy,” Graves said. “But just being aggressive when it counts, getting positions when it counts and making sure we’re in more of that mind-set.”

Indeed, Buescher’s evolving race craft remains an ongoing topic with Graves during their post-event debriefs and pre-event planning sessions.

“I came into this sport a much more traditional, older-style way,” Buescher said, “where I had to work at a shop, work on race cars, really try to wiggle your way into the door and get started. That’s given me a tremendous amount of respect for our race cars, our equipment. Now, there’s time for aggression and you will throw all that out the window and let the feathers fly. It’s something I’m able to adjust to very easily because it’s what I grew up doing.

“We made it to this point because we’ve won races and won championships and worked hard to be here. But it’s not easy to make that next step. And it’s not as simple as ‘driving harder.’”

Related: Prosper native Chris Buescher eager for debut of NASCAR’s Next Gen car in Clash at LA Coliseum

Related: ‘I’ve crashed a lot of stuff and it hasn’t cost us a dime:’ Chris Buescher, NASCAR use iRacing to continue season, deliver to fans