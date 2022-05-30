Protest of Palestinian American Journalist’s Killing by Israeli Police Draws 500 in S.F.

By Zack Haber

Beginning at midday on Might 14, over 500 folks rallied and marched in San Francisco’s Mission District to protest the killing of Palestinian American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh and 74 years of Israeli occupation of Palestine.

“If you happen to had been a Palestinian wherever all over the world who watched the information for the reason that late ’90s, you grew up with Shireen Abu Akleh,” mentioned Sabreen Imtair, a San Francisco State College scholar and Arab Useful resource and Organizing Heart (AROC) member in an interview through the protest. “Lots of people are saying they misplaced a family member. We’re actually feeling her loss proper now.”

Abu Akleh, who had labored for the Al Jazeera information community for 25 years as one of the outstanding journalists reporting in Israeli-occupied Palestinian territories, died of a bullet wound on May 11 while covering an Israeli army raid in the Jenin refugee camp within the West Financial institution.

She was sporting a blue vest with massive white letters stating “PRESS.” Throughout Abu Akleh’s massive funeral on Might 13, Israeli police beat people carrying her casket.

“We’re not even in a position to bury our useless in peace,” mentioned AROC organizer Sharif Zakout throughout a speech on the San Francisco protest. “It’s disgusting.”

AROC, Palestinian Motion Community, Palestinian Youth Motion, and Jewish Voice For Peace organized the San Francisco demonstration. It was one of at least 60 such actions occurring between Might 14-16 all over the world to recollect Abu Akleh and to mark Nakba Day, an annual commemoration for Palestinians that started after 1948, when the British authorities formally stopped recognizing the state of Palestine and acknowledged Israel as a replacement.

This sparked the Arab-Israeli struggle when Zionist navy forces expelled over 750,000 Palestinians and captured 78% of Palestine’s land.

In an interview on the protest, Lisa Rofel, a member of Jewish Voice For Peace, spoke out towards Israeli occupation and defined why the Jewish group was current.

“We’re right here as a result of we strongly help the Palestinian wrestle for liberation from Israeli occupation,” Rofel mentioned. “It’s an occupation which has been vicious, merciless and inhumane and now has was navy rule over virtually each side of Palestinians’ lives. We additionally demand an finish to U.S. complicity in that occupation.”

In keeping with a report by Congressional Analysis Service, the Biden administration has allotted over $3.eight billion in navy financing and missile protection funding to Israel this yr.

In the course of the demonstration, a various array of people who included elders together with younger kids, marched about a mile-long route carrying indicators, banners, Palestinian flags, and artwork as they chanted in English and Arabic. Over 18 marchers carried one big Palestinian flag collectively.

Some protesters carried indicators stating 55 journalists have been killed by Israeli forces since 2000, a determine The Palestinian Journalists’ Union cites.

Different protesters carried indicators calling consideration to Ahmed Manasra, a 21-year-old Palestinian who has been imprisoned since he was arrested at age 13 after being along with his cousin, who allegedly stabbed two Israeli settlers in Pisgat Ze’ev.

The Worldwide Committee of the Pink Cross, UN our bodies and the Worldwide Courtroom of Justice considers Pisgat Ze’ev an illegal settlement.

Chris Gazaleh, a Palestinian American artist primarily based in San Francisco, made among the artwork for the rally by creating indicators impressed by Palestinian structure and Arabic calligraphy to symbolize cities that Zionists ethnically cleansed through the 1948 Nakba.

Throughout a speech at this yr’s San Francisco Nabka rally, Rivka Louissant, a Haitian cultural employee who organizes with the an anti-war and anti-racism coalition ANSWER, spoke about how folks and organizations are more and more supporting an finish to Israeli occupation and the wrestle for Palestinian autonomy.

“Assist for Palestinian rights and BDS is extra widespread than ever,” Louissant mentioned. “The general public is waking as much as the evils of imperialism.”

In April of final yr, Human Rights Watch accused Israel of “crimes of apartheid,” and in February of this yr, Amnesty International described Israel as an “apartheid system,” and characterised its remedy of Palestinians as “against the law towards humanity.”

Some native politicians have lately proven help for Israel. Throughout a speech on the rally, AROC organizer Sharif Zakout criticized San Francisco Board Supervisor Rafael Mandelman for his current go to to Israel for the Israel Seminar in gentle of Shireen Abu Akleh’s killing. Zakout characterised the seminar as “a propaganda journey.” The Israel Seminar is organized by the Jewish Group Relations Council, which has taken a public stand against the BDS movement, and has refused to denounce Israeli assaults towards Palestinians. Photos from the trip, posted on Might 15 and 16, additionally present Berkeley Mayor Jesse Arreguín, and San Mateo Councilmember Amourence Lee.

“We’re right here immediately to say the Bay Space doesn’t put up with that BS,” mentioned Zakout to cheers from the protesters. “We stand with oppressed folks in all places. From Haiti to Palestine to Sri Lanka, we stand by resisting all state violence, colonialism, occupation and warfare.”

