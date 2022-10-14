Protest temporarily closes 1 US-Mexico bridge in south Texas

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (AP) — A border bridge connecting the U.S. and Mexico close to Brownsville, Texas, has been temporarily closed due to a protest, U.S. consular officers mentioned Friday. “The Gateway Bridge between Matamoros and Brownsville (Texas) has been closed due to a protest,” in response to a by the U.S. Consulate General in the close by Mexican metropolis. “U.S. gov. employees have been instructed to avoid the area until further notice,” in response to the assertion,… READ MORE

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (AP) — A border bridge connecting the U.S. and Mexico close to Brownsville, Texas, has been temporarily closed due to a protest, U.S. consular officers mentioned Friday.

“The Gateway Bridge between Matamoros and Brownsville (Texas) has been closed due to a protest,” in response to a by the U.S. Consulate General in the close by Mexican metropolis.

“U.S. gov. employees have been instructed to avoid the area until further notice,” in response to the assertion, which didn’t describe the character of the protest.

The assertion urged U.S. residents to keep away from the world, notify family and friends that they’re protected and monitor media shops for updates.

The border bridge is about 480 miles (770 kilometers) south of Dallas in southern Texas.

