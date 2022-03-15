Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio held without bond on Jan. 6 charges

Washington – Enrique Tarrio, chief of the far-right group the Proud Boys, will stay jailed pending trial, a Justice of the Peace choose in Florida ordered Tuesday. Tarrio was indicted for conspiracy and different costs associated to the assault on the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.

He was arrested in Miami final week after a superseding indictment was handed up by a Washington, D.C., grand jury that included 5 different Proud Boys members who have been beforehand charged in relation to January 6.

Miami – Detention listening to for Enrique Tarrio: Prosecutor (left) standing giving arguments. Proper aspect: protection legal professionals; heart: Tarrio; behind: a marshal, Mar. 15, 2022. Sketch by Daniel Pontet



Tarrio has not been accused of participating bodily within the Capitol rioting, however the Justice Division alleges he led the advance planning of the assault and remained in touch with a few of the Proud Boys whereas they have been participating within the assault on the Capitol.

The Proud Boys chief had been arrested on January 4, 2021 on unrelated costs and was launched the subsequent day and ordered to remain out of Washington. The indictment alleges that he defied the order, remained within the district for a while, directed the Proud Boys’ actions in the course of the Capitol rioting and bragged about it afterward social media and in an encrypted chat room.

Miami – Tarrio detention listening to: Tarrio earlier than the listening to. On the aspect, a marshal, Mar. 15, 2022. Sketch by Daniel Pontet



His case will now be transferred to the nation’s capital, the place he could ask the choose who’s overseeing his case to rethink pretrial detention.

Of their effort to maintain Tarrio in custody forward of trial, prosecutors argued Tarrio posed a hazard to the neighborhood and a threat of obstructing justice.

He and different Proud Boys allegedly established what they referred to as a “Ministry of Self Protection” group, with Tarrio on the prime of the ability construction.

“This group was to type the nucleus of management in a brand new chapter of the Proud Boys group, which Tarrio described as a ‘nationwide rally planning’ chapter. The primary occasion focused by the group was the rally in D.C. on January 6,” prosecutors stated.

Utilizing encrypted messaging applications, the group is accused of discussing their plans for the rally and past. “One among Tarrio’s hand-selected MOSD members posted a message that learn, ‘time to stack these our bodies in entrance of Capitol Hill,'” the federal government argued.

The indictment returned earlier this month additionally alleges that in December 2020, Tarrio and Proud Boys members conspired to impede and cease the certification of the Electoral School vote on January 6, 2021. Prosecutors stated within the indictment that in December, an unnamed particular person despatched Tarrio a doc entitled “1776 RETURNS,” which described a plan to occupy a number of buildings, together with congressional chambers.

On January 5 — after he had been ordered to not be within the District of Columbia — Tarrio met with Stewart Rhodes, the top of one other far-right group, the Oath Keepers, and others in a D.C. parking storage. In line with a latest authorities court docket submitting, a documentary movie crew was with the group contained in the storage and picked up audio of an unnamed particular person discussing the Capitol.

Tarrio allegedly advised a person that he had erased the entire messages on his cellphone earlier than his arrest and made it tough for anybody to entry his cellphone data.

The following day, on January 6, about 100 members of the Proud Boys gathered on the Washington Monument at 6 a.m, the indictment says. A number of are alleged to have “directed, mobilized, and led members of the gang onto the Capitol grounds and into the Capitol, resulting in dismantling of metallic barricades, destruction of property, and assaults on regulation enforcement,” the indictment says.

Tarrio posted on social media that day, “Make no mistake…we did this.” At 2:41 p.m, he wrote “Happy with My Boys and my nation,” in accordance with charging paperwork.

And though the federal government alleged in its detention memo that Tarrio has “a cavalier perspective towards the regulation that counsels strongly in favor of pretrial detention,” prosecutors additionally say he tried to distance himself from the occasions of January 6 following the assault, claiming to regulation enforcement that it might have been extra peaceable had he attended.

Tarrio has been indicted on conspiracy to impede an official continuing, obstruction of an official continuing and two counts every of “assaulting, resisting, or impeding sure officers and destruction of presidency property.”

WFOR’s Ted Scouten and Andres Triay contributed to this report.