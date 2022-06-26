Providers argue Florida’s privacy measure protects abortion

TALLAHASSEE — A state courtroom is being requested to dam a brand new Florida legislation which bans most abortions after 15 weeks simply days after a conservative U.S. Supreme Court majority overturned a landmark case that had supplied constitutional protections for ladies looking for abortions for nearly 50 years.

The American Civil Liberties Union, Planned Parenthood and different reproductive well being suppliers on Monday are asking a Florida decide in Tallahassee to situation a brief, emergency injunction stopping the brand new legislation handed by a GOP-controlled Florida Legislature from taking impact on Friday.

The new legislation prohibits abortions past 15 weeks besides to save lots of the pregnant lady’s life or forestall bodily hurt, in addition to in circumstances the place the fetus has a deadly abnormality. Under present legislation, Florida had allowed abortions as much as 24 weeks.

“The ban is blatantly unconstitutional under the state constitution,” mentioned the ACLU of Florida in an announcement.

In 1980, Florida voters amended the state structure to ensure a broad proper of privacy, which incorporates the best to abortion, the civil rights teams and abortion suppliers mentioned in courtroom papers.

Florida voters reaffirmed the best to privacy once more in 2012 by rejecting a poll initiative that might have restricted its scope and would have prohibited state courts from decoding the Florida Constitution to offer stronger safety for abortion than the U.S. structure, they mentioned.

“Despite Florida’s history of protecting the right to abortion, the Florida legislature recently engaged in a brazen attempt to override the will of the Florida people,” the civil rights teams and abortion suppliers mentioned.

But the state of Florida in courtroom papers requested the Florida decide to reject the request, saying those that are difficult the lawsuit have failed to indicate they’ll endure “irreparable harm” if the injunction is not granted. The state of Florida additionally argued that the abortion suppliers and civil rights teams do not have standing to make a declare of a private proper to privacy since they’re appearing as third events on behalf of their sufferers.

“In other words, doctors are not irreparably harmed simply because they cannot perform a procedure prohibited by state law,” attorneys for the state of Florida mentioned.

Separately, a South Florida synagogue is also difficult the legality of Florida’s new abortion legislation, claiming it violates non secular freedom rights of Jews along with the state structure’s privacy protections. The lawsuit filed by the Congregation L’Dor Va-Dor of Boynton Beach contends the legislation violates Jewish teachings, which state abortion “is required if necessary to protect the health, mental or physical well-being of the woman” and for different causes.

The Florida legislation mirrors an analogous measure handed in Mississippi, which a conservative majority of the U.S. Supreme Court used to overturn the Roe v. Wade abortion choice.