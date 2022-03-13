PSG and Lionel Messi booed by home fans in Ligue 1 win after Champions League disappointment

Paris Saint-Germain beat Girondins de Bordeaux 3-Zero at Parc des Princes on Sunday because the French giants got a bitter reception by their irate supporters after their UEFA Champions League exit at the hands of Real Madrid on Wednesday.

Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Leandro Paredes scored the objectives as Mauricio Pochettino’s males eased previous the basement dwellers within the capital however that didn’t cease the house followers from booing and giving their gamers a tough time.

Lionel Messi was a kind of singled out by sad followers simply days after the ultras demanded wholesale modifications on the prime of the capital membership together with the departure of chairman and CEO Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

“It was troublesome in the course of the recreation,” admitted head coach Pochettino after the sport. “We are able to perceive the frustration and disappointment of the followers. We really feel the identical and we’re all collectively on this immense frustration of not progressing. The whistles have been for everybody — we’re collectively as a staff. It’s a actually unhappy state of affairs, however we can’t change what has occurred.”

Mbappe opened the scoring after 24 minutes from a Georginio Wijnaldum help earlier than Neymar added a second after being teed up by Achraf Hakimi early within the second half solely to be jeered for placing the ball at the back of the web.

Paredes accomplished the scoring at 3-Zero however the consequence and efficiency was secondary to the followers’ collective anguish after one other PSG Champions League capitulation, which adopted Barcelona’s Remontada and Manchester United’s inconceivable comeback in Paris.

“We perceive their disappointment, the hatred and their jeering,” insisted Presnel Kimpembe post-match. “We’re professionals, and you should know keep targeted. We have been all at fault and no one greater than anybody else. We’re collectively as a staff when issues are going nicely and never so nicely. Now we should present character and that we’re a staff.”

PSG have opened a provisional 15-point lead on the Ligue 1 summit however don’t have anything left to play for apart from the French title after exiting the Coupe de France in opposition to OGC Good in addition to Europe and that’s anticipated to issue into Mbappe’s considering as he considers his future along with his contract expiring.