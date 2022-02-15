PSG, Juventus preparing big offers as Paul Pogba weighs options

The 2022 January transfer window is closed, but there’s still plenty of gossip swirling about who’s moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Pogba unsure over future

Paris Saint-Germain are set to make an offer to Paul Pogba, according to the Daily Mail, however the midfielder is not ruling out staying at Manchester United.

The 28-year-old’s deal at Old Trafford expires in the summer, with the France international reportedly ready to wait until the end of the season to make a decision over his future. PSG are said to be keen to add the midfielder to their star-studded squad should he become a free agent, while a stay at Manchester United is still possible.

Pogba made the switch from Juventus for roughly £95 million in 2016, winning two League Cups and a Europa League in his time in Manchester. The midfielder has struggled slightly this season though, missing a portion of the campaign through injury. Calciomercato claims that Juve are ready to lure Pogba back to Serie A as Max Allegri looks to rebuild the Bianconeri, but only at the right price.

Pogba’s future, then, may be left undecided for the next few months, though his performances on the pitch and the results of Manchester United in the Premier League may have a big say on what could be next.

Stay in Manchester, return to Turin or go home to Paris? Paul Pogba has a big decision to make. OLI SCARFF/AFP

PAPER GOSSIP

– Bayern Munich are set to open talks with Thomas Muller and Manuel Neuer over new contracts, according to Nicolo Schira. The pair are out of contract in 2023 and are still regular first-team starters for the Bavarian side.

– Chelsea are eyeing a move for Leicester City defender Caglar Soyuncu, says Ekrem Konur. The Blues are set to lose Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta as free agents in the summer, with the 25-year-old viewed as a potential replacement. The Turkey international has been a consistent starter for the Foxes, playing in their FA Cup victory over Chelsea last season.

– Arsenal are scouting Atletico Mineiro winger and wonderkid Savio, reports Ekrem Konur. The 17-year-old has recently broken into the first-team and, with his contract expiring in 2023, the Gunners are said to be monitoring the youngster.

– Real Madrid are targeting Villarreal defender Juan Foyth in the summer, according to Calciomercato. The 24-year-old former Tottenham player has impressed for the LaLiga side, winning the Europa League on loan with the club last season. The Argentina international signed for roughly £14m in the summer, signing a deal until 2026.

– AS Roma midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan is set to leave the club at the end of the season, reports Calciomercato. The former Manchester United and Arsenal playmaker is a free agent in the summer and the report claims that Jose Mourinho is unlikely to renew the 33-year-old’s contract.