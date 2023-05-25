PSTA Board of Directors approves the purchase of three new SunRunner buses

The Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority (PSTA) Board of Directors has given the inexperienced mild for the purchase of three new SunRunner buses, which can select up passengers from more than a few places comparable to downtown St. Petersburg, the seaside, and Tropicana Field in Florida.

The buses supply unfastened rides up till October 31, 2022, and then the value can be $2.25 in step with experience. Heather McShane, a normal passenger on the SunRunner mentioned, “I take it all the time to go to the Rays game, and it’s really easy to hop on here, go right to the Trop, go to the game and do whatever I want to do as an adult and then come home safely.”

The investment for the purchase of the 40-foot hybrid electrical buses, estimated to price about $3 million, will come from the SunRunner venture’s $5 million funds surplus. These new buses can be added to the provider by way of the Spring of subsequent yr.

The SunRunner, which began working in October 2022, is a well-liked path for weekend ridership and has observed over 115,000 passengers in March on my own. As of this week, there were greater than 635,000 riders since its release. The provider has additionally been recommended to get passengers to big occasions like Halloween on Central, Localtopia, and the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, all of which recorded ridership numbers surpassing 10,000 on their respective weekends.

“We live in a tourist county, so a lot of workers work in the hotel business, the restaurants, the restaurants in downtown St. Petersburg, they take it to and from to get to their places of work as well as tourists,” defined Stephanie Rank, Communications & Public Relations Manager for the PSTA.

The PSTA Board of Directors additionally licensed a veterans-accessible program that may release on November 10, 2022. For extra information on the SunRunner, please seek advice from psta.net.