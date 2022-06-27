Psychiatric patient fatally stabs man and wounds another at Las Vegas hospital, police say

A knife-wielding psychiatric patient fatally stabbed one man and wounded another inside a Las Vegas hospital Thursday, in response to police. The stabbings occurred in a secured space the place psychiatric sufferers are handled at University Medical Center, stated Lt. Jason Johansson, a spokesperson for Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.

Johansson stated how the suspect, a man in his 40s, obtained the knife was below investigation.

The suspect’s identify wasn’t instantly launched by police and neither had been the identities of the 2 stabbing victims, each males of their 20s.

Johansson stated the suspect left his room early Thursday morning, went to an adjoining one and obtained into an argument with the primary patient, who was in mushy restraints when he was attacked and fatally stabbed.

The assailant then went right into a hallway and started stabbing a man who was on a gurney.

“That victim thankfully was able to get up and flee towards the exit doors to that area of the hospital along with a charge nurse who was in that area,” Johansson stated.

The extent of the second man’s accidents weren’t instantly obtainable.

“Within about a minute, security within the hospital responded to the area where the double doors are that are secured going into that area” and the suspect went again into his room, in response to Johansson.

He stated corrections officers occurred to be at the hospital at the time on an unrelated task and they took the suspect into custody with out incident.

Johansson stated the stabbings occurred in an space the place psychiatric sufferers obtain therapy and could also be held involuntarily below a course of often known as Legal 2000.

Authorities stated individuals are positioned on a Legal 2000 maintain when they’re thought-about a hazard to themselves or others, and they are often held for as much as 72 hours of psychiatric remark.

UMC HOMICIDE: Police say this morning’s murder at UMC occurred within the hospital’s psychiatric ward https://t.co/8E7mXbXMoM — 8 News Now (@8NewsNow) June 23, 2022