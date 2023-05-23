Public input meeting on Lithia Pinecrest Road congestion is Tuesday

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – Hillsborough County officers have arranged the primary public input meeting on Tuesday to talk about Lithia Pinecrest Road enhancements.

“Lithia Pinecrest Road is rated as one of the top four most congested traffic areas in all of Hillsborough County,” printed Hillsborough County Commissioner Michael Owen.

Commuters additionally shared that they ceaselessly come across site visitors jams within the space, particularly when there is a automotive coincidence.

“You have 25,000 to 30,000 people a day on a two-lane road,” discussed Owen.

While the group hopes for wider roads, officers declare that this may be pricey and the venture at this time lacks investment.

“That price tag is about $206 million if you do the math. It’s a lot of money,” Owen expressed.

To cut back the price, the county can have to provide ingenious possible choices.

“Like roundabouts. The divergent diamond that they have in Pasco and Sarasota seems to be working well, too,” advised Owen.

“We can’t just ignore the issue. We have to make solutions as soon as possible because people suffer daily when they commute,” he added.

Although the venture is a concern, it could take time to finish.

“By winter’s end, our independent consultants should have recommended strategies for us,” mentioned Owen.