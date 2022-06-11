Publix fatal shooting under investigation in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD – Police detectives are investigating a fatal shooting at a Publix in Hollywood.

Police mentioned they received the decision at round 10 p.m on the retailer situated in the 1700 block of Polk Street in reference to a 911 name concerning a safety guard shooting a person.

The preliminary investigation revealed the sufferer was acquainted to the safety guard and that they have been concerned a bodily altercation simply previous to the shooting, police mentioned.

The sufferer was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital the place he later died.

Police continues to research.