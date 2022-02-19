Trending News

Pup rescued after falling into bay at Florida dog park

February 19, 2022
Chronicle Reporter
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. —

A dog was reunited with its owner thanks to the members of the Miami Beach Fire Department.

Officials shared a video of a dog being pulled from a bay at a dog park.

According to the fire department, the woman and her dog were playing when the dog got too close to the edge of the bay and fell in.

Firefighters Santis and Escuder used a roof ladder and climbed down into the bay to rescue the pup.

