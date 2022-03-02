Finance

Puranik Builders IPO Date, Review, Price, Form & Market Lot Details

March 2, 2022
Chronicle Reporter
Puranik Builders IPO to hit the market soon as the company gets SEBI’s go-ahead to float an IPO. The company to raise ₹- crores via IPO that comprises fresh issue of ₹510 crores and an offer for sale up to 945,000 equity shares of ₹10 each. The retail quota is 35%, QIB 75% and NII is 15%.

Puranik Builders Limited is a leading real estate company in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (“MMR”) and Pune Metropolitan Region (“PMR”) based on a number of units currently being marketed in these regions. The company was established in 1990. They are providing comprehensive residential and commercial solutions. They are offering 1 BHK, 2 BHK, 3 BHK residential properties as well as commercial properties in Thane, Pune, Lonavala and Neral. They developed over 5.54 Lakh square meters with around 33 projects finished by 31 July 2021. The company is active in Mumbai for decades. Some of their projects are Tokyo Bay, Sayama, City Reserva, Rumah Bali, Home Town, Abitante, Aldea, Grand Central, and Puranik City Neral. Check out the Check out Puranik Builders IPO details.

Important Details:

  • One of the leading real estate companies in India.
  • The company has reported a profit of 36 crores in 2021 against a profit of 51 crores in 2020.
  • The revenues down to 514 crores in 2021 against 730 crores in 2020.
  • Real estate demand was down in the last 2 years due to the pandemic but is expected to go up in the coming years.

Listed Peer Group Companies:

  • Oberoi Realty Limited
  • Godrej Properties Limited
  • Sobha Limited
  • Brigade Enterprises Limited
  • Kotle-Patil Limited
  • Macrotech Developers Limited (Lodha Developers)

Puranik Builders IPO Review

Brokerage Firm IPO Reviews

  • Arihant Capital: –
  • Angel Broking: –
  • Capital Market: –
  • Ventura Securities: –
  • ICICI Securities: –
  • Choice Broking: –
  • Marwadi Financial: –

Puranik Builders IPO Date & Price Band

 IPO Open: 2022
 IPO Close: 2022
 IPO Size: Approx ₹- Crores
 Fresh Issue: Approx ₹510 Crores
 Offer for Sale: Approx 945,000 Equity Shares 
 Face Value: ₹10 Per Equity Share
 Price Band: ₹- to ₹- Per Share
 Listing on: BSE & NSE
 Retail Quota: 35%
 QIB Quota: 50%
 NII Quota: 15%
 Discount: N/A
 DRHP Draft Prospectus: Click Here
 RHP Draft Prospectus: Click Here

Puranik Builders IPO Market Lot

The Puranik Builders IPO minimum market lot is – shares with ₹- application amount. The retail investors can apply up-to 13 lots, – shares with ₹- application amount.

 Minimum Lot Size: Minimum – Shares for 1 lot
 Minimum Amount: ₹- for 1 lot
 Maximum Lot Size: Maximum – Shares for 13 lot
 Maximum Amount: ₹- for 13 lot

Puranik Builders IPO Time Table, Allotment & Listing

The Puranik Builders IPO date is 2022 and the IPO close date is 2022. The allotment date is 2022 and the IPO may list on 2022.

 Price Band Announcement: 2022
 Anchor Investors Allotment: 2022
 IPO Open Date: 2022
 IPO Close Date: 2022
 Basis of Allotment: 2022
 Refunds: 2022
 Credit to Demat Account: 2022
 IPO Listing Date: 2022

Puranik Builders IPO Form

How to apply for the Puranik Builders IPO? You can apply Puranik Builders IPO via ASBA available in your bank account. Just go to the online bank login and apply via your bank account by selecting the Puranik Builders IPO in the Invest section. The other option you can apply for Puranik Builders IPO via IPO forms download via NSE and BSE. Check out the Puranik Builders forms – click NSE Forms & BSE Forms blank IPO forms download, fill, and submit in your bank or with your broker.

Puranik Builders Financial Report

  ₹ in Crores
IncomeExpensePAT
2019₹721₹62371.27
2020
₹730₹65851.23
2021₹514₹48736.30

Puranik Builders IPO Valuation

Check Puranik Builders IPO valuations detail like Earning Per Share (EPS), Price/Earning P/E Ratio, Return on Net Worth (RoNW), and Net Asset Value (NAV) details.

 Earning Per Share (EPS): ₹6.08 per Equity Share
 Price/Earning P/E Ratio: 
 Return on Net Worth (RoNW): –
 Net Asset Value (NAV): ₹- per Equity Share

Company Promoters:

  • SHAILESH PURANIK
  • SHRIKANT PURANIK
  • YOGESH PURANIK
  • NILESH PURANIK
  • PURANIK BUSINESS PRIVATE TRUST
  • PURANIK FAMILYPRIVATE TRUST

Puranik Builders IPO Registrar:

KFin Technologies Private Limited

Selenium, Tower B, Plot No-31 and 32,

Financial District Nanakramguda, Serilingampally

Hyderabad 500 032

Telephone: +91 40 6716 2222

Email: [email protected]

Investor grievance e-mail: [email protected]

Website: www.kfintech.com

Contact Person: M. Murali Krishna
Note: Check Puranik Builders IPO allotment status on KFintech website allotment URL. Click Here

Puranik Builders IPO Lead Managers:

  • Elara Capital (India) Private Limited
  • YES Securities (India) Limited

Company Address:

Puranik Builders Limited

PURANIK ONE, Near Kanchanpushpa Complex,

Opposite Suraj Water Park, Kavesar,

Ghodbunder Road, Thane (West) – 400 615

Contact Person: Ritu Baheti

Company Secretary and Compliance Officer

Telephone:+91 22 2598 8888

E-mail: [email protected]

Website:www.puranikbuilders.com

Puranik Builders IPO FAQs

What is Puranik Builders IPO?

Puranik Builders IPO is a main-board IPO. They are going to raise ₹- Crores via IPO. The issue is priced at ₹- to ₹- per equity share. The IPO is to be listed on BSE & NSE.

When Puranik Builders IPO will open?

The IPO is to open on 2022 for QIB, NII, and Retail Investors.

What is Puranik Builders IPO Investors Portion?

The investors’ portion for QIB is 50%, NII 15%, and Retail 35%.

How to Apply the Puranik Builders IPO?

You can apply Puranik Builders IPO via ASBA online via your bank account. You can also apply ASBA online via UPI through your stock brokers. You can also apply via your stock brokers by filling up the offline form.

How to Apply the Puranik Builders IPO through Zerodha?

Log in to Console in Zerodha Website or in Application. Go to Portfolio and Click on IPO. You will see the IPO Name “Puranik Builders”. Click on Bid Button. Enter your UPI ID, Quantity and Price. Submit IPO Application Form. Now go to your UPI App on Net Banking or BHIM App to Approve the mandate. Open Demat Account with Zerodha.

How to Apply the Puranik Builders IPO through Upstox?

Log in to Upstox Application with your credentials. Select the IPO. You will see the IPO Name “Puranik Builders”. Click on Bid Button. Confirm your application. Now go to your UPI App on Net Banking or BHIM App to Approve – mandate. Open Demat Account with Upstox.

What is Puranik Builders IPO Size?

Puranik Builders IPO size is ₹- crores. The IPO comprises ₹510  crores fresh issue and offers for sale of 945,000 equity shares.

What is Puranik Builders IPO Price Band?

Puranik Builders IPO Price Band is ₹- to ₹- per equity share.

What is Puranik Builders IPO Minimum and Maximum Lot Size?

The minimum bid is – Shares with ₹- amount while the maximum bid is – shares with ₹-.

What is Puranik Builders IPO Allotment Date?

Puranik Builders IPO allotment date is 2022.

What is Puranik Builders IPO Listing Date?

Puranik Builders IPO listing date is 2022. The IPO to list on BSE and NSE.

Note: The Puranik Builders IPO final details are announced updated on the page. The IPO grey market premium (Puranik Builders IPO Premium) is updated on their particular page. You can check our IPO grey market page for daily updates.)

