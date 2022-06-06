Purchase the 2022 Hyundai Palisade at Cocoa Hyundai in Cocoa, Florida | News

The brand new 2022 Hyundai Palisade Gives Glorious Worth for Cash and a Snug Experience

COCOA, Fla., June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Clients based mostly within the Cocoa, Florida, space on the lookout for a dependable SUV with a bevy of security components and potent engine choices can finish their search and go to the Cocoa Hyundai dealership to take a look at the 2022 Hyundai Palisade. The 2022 Hyundai Palisade is a trendy three-row SUV that encompasses a variety of normal top-notch general options and comes at a aggressive worth level.

Beginning at simply $33,600⁠, the 2022 Palisade comes with a six-cylinder 24-valve Twin-CVVT engine that displaces 3.8-liters to generate 291 horsepower and 262 pound-feet torque. An eight-speed computerized transmission with SHIFTRONIC® sends engine energy to the entrance wheels of the SUV. Nonetheless, clients can even go for the non-compulsory HTRAC All-Wheel Drivetrain. The 2022 Palisade impresses vehicle lovers with 19 MPG metropolis, 26 MPG freeway, and 22 MPG mixed on the gasoline economic system entrance.

Nationwide Freeway Site visitors Security Administration (NHTSA) and Insurance coverage Institute for Freeway Security (IIHS) have lauded the 2022 Hyundai Palisade with their highest security scores. Commonplace security components embrace pedestrian detection & computerized emergency braking, lane-keeping help & a lane-departure warning system, and adaptive cruise management.

Clients within the 2022 Hyundai Palisade can take a look at the web site of Cocoa Hyundai https://www.cocoahyundai.com and schedule a test drive online. Clients can contact the Cocoa Hyundai dealership by calling them at 321-631-2444 or visiting the shop at 1825 West King St, Cocoa, Florida, 32926.

Media Contact

Ian Poe, Cocoa Hyundai, 321-626-1588, [email protected]

SOURCE Cocoa Hyundai