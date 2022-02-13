Purdue vs. Maryland: Prediction, pick, basketball game odds, spread, live stream, watch online, TV channel

Both No. 3 Purdue and Maryland will be looking to rebound from blowout defeats they suffered Thursday when the two teams square off Sunday at 1 p.m. ET on CBS in a Big Ten battle. The Boilermakers (21-4, 10-4 Big Ten) lost 82-58 at Michigan, while Maryland (11-3, 3-10) suffered a 110-87 defeat against Iowa.

The magnitude of those losses should motivate both squads as they look to get back on track heading into the stretch run of the regular season. Losing by 24 at Michigan may have been a wake up call for Purdue, which has found success this season in spite of its lackluster defense. But with the Boilermakers a rare off night offensively against the Wolverines their defense was exposed and they were blown out.

Maryland simply collided with a red-hot Iowa in its Thursday loss, but the Terrapins have now dropped four straight and will have their hands full against Purdue’s high-powered attack. The Boilermakers relinquished their share of first place in the league standings due to the loss at Michigan and should ready to show the performance was nothing but a fluke.

How to watch Purdue vs. Maryland live

Date: Sunday, Feb. 13 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Mackey Arena — West Lafayette, Indiana

TV: CBS | Live stream: CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Purdue vs. Maryland prediction, picks

Featured Game | Purdue Boilermakers vs. Maryland Terrapins

Purdue got embarrassed against Michigan on Thursday night and will be out for redemption against a struggling Maryland squad. The Terrapins don’t have the heft to contend with Zach Edey and Trevion Williams, nor do they have the firepower to keep up with a Purdue team that gets hot from the perimeter. Expect the Boilermakers to score a ton and cruise to victory. Prediction: Purdue 95, Maryland 71

