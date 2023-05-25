Purse stolen from vehicle as family visited gravesite in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Hollywood police are recently at the seek for the unknown thieves who focused a family whilst they had been visiting their family member’s gravesite. The unlucky incident passed off at Fred Hunters, positioned on North 72nd Avenue, ultimate Thursday, May 18th.

According to government, the perpetrators smashed the sufferers’ automobile window on the cemetery and stole the handbag from the entrance passenger seat. After reporting the robbery to the police, the sufferers won an alert from their financial institution notifying them that their playing cards had been getting used at a Foot Locker retailer in Dania Pointe, roughly 20 mins away from the cemetery.

Detectives from the Hollywood Police Department acquired surveillance photos from the Foot Locker retailer, which allegedly confirmed two people the use of the stolen playing cards. The suspects are described as a heavy-set Black male with lengthy dreadlocks tucked right into a hair wrap and a skinny feminine with a quarter-sleeve tattoo on her proper arm.

(Hollywood Police Department)



Authorities have reported that the thieves made off with a complete of $1,500 from the sufferers, and the stolen handbag contained sentimental pieces from their deceased beloved one which might be irreplaceable. If you could have any information in regards to the suspects’ identities, please achieve out to the Hollywood Police Department at 954-764-4357(HELP) or 954-967-4567, or e mail/textual content them at [email protected].

For those that need to stay nameless, Broward Crime Stoppers can also be reached at 954-493-8477.