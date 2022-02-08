Pusha-T Drops Kanye West Assisted Visual For “Diet Coke”

Pusha-T returns alongside Kanye West with his new Bad Boy-inspired video for his single, “Diet Coke.”

Pusha-T’s last album Daytona was highly regarded as one of his best bodies of work to date, most even putting the album at the top of their year end list above anything else that was released. His feud with Drake and him revealing his son may have overshadowed the album for some, but the majority have been hungry for more of Pusha’s gritty coke lines ever since.

At the top of the year, Pusha began to tease the follow-up and promised to deliver on all fronts, and we already know if Pusha is going to do anything, it’s give us the bars we love him for. During Paris Fashion Week, snippets began to surface of a new track produced by 88-keys and Kanye West and yesterday, we finally got the track we now know as “Diet Coke.”

Of course, Pusha had to bless us with a video for the single, which draws inspiration from Diddy and one of his most iconic Bad Boy eras. Kanye West holds down the job of dancing like Diddy in the video, while Pusha gives us peak performance art in the visual, which you can watch below.