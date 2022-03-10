Putin has no ‘sustainable end game’ in Ukraine, CIA director says

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Photographs

(WASHINGTON) — CIA Director William Burns advised lawmakers Thursday that Russian President Vladimir Putin continues to conform to settlement talks with Ukraine for tactical causes as a result of he “doesn’t have a sustainable finish sport” for his invasion.

“Given Putin’s observe document, given the truth that he is somebody who hates to behave out of what he believes to be weak point, that he must concede or admit errors, that is in all probability an extended shot,” Burns mentioned of any likelihood talks may succeed after a session Thursday in Turkey between the international locations’ prime two diplomats failed to supply a cease-fire.

Burns additionally advised the Senate Intelligence Committee that Putin, on the identical time, is popping Russia right into a “propaganda bubble.”

“He is intensified his domination of the state run media and in his strangulation of unbiased media, particularly lately, and significantly for the reason that invasion of Ukraine started.”

“I do not consider he can wall off [Russians] indefinitely from the reality, particularly as realities started to puncture that bubble. The realities of killed and wounded coming dwelling in an growing quantity. The realities of the financial penalties for abnormal Russians as I used to be discussing earlier than, the realities of you recognize, the horrific scenes of hospitals and faculties being bombed subsequent door and Ukraine, sufficient civilian casualties there as properly. I do not assume he can bottle up the reality indefinitely,” he mentioned.

Intelligence company leaders from across the authorities testified within the second of two hearings detailing their annual report on “worldwide threats,” after talking to the Home Intelligence Committee on Tuesday.

Burns advised Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, that the U.S. must “focus” on Russia’s potential use of chemical weapons each by way of a “false flag” operation and in actuality.

“That is one thing as all of you recognize very properly could be very a lot part of Russia’s playbook,” Burns mentioned. “They’ve used these weapons towards their very own residents. They’ve at the very least inspired the use in Syria and elsewhere. So, it is one thing we take very critically.”

He mentioned believes the U.S. is sufficiently pushing again on the Russian narrative.

“In all of the years I spent as a profession diplomat, I noticed too many situations during which we misplaced info wars with the Russians. On this case, I believe we’ve had quite a lot of impact in disrupting their techniques and their calculations and demonstrating to all the world that this can be a premeditated and unprovoked aggression, constructed on a physique of lies and false narratives,” he mentioned.

The pinnacle of U.S. Cyber Command, Gen. Paul Nakasone, defended U.S. information-sharing with Ukraine amid Republican recommendations the U.S. was holding again.

“The intelligence that we’re sharing is correct. It is related, and it is actionable. I believe once we look again at this, that is the important thing piece of, of what we have been capable of do as an intelligence group,” he mentioned.

Protection Intelligence Company Director Gen. Scott Berrier admitted he might have accomplished a greater job assessing issues Putin’s army would have overcoming the Ukrainians’ will to battle.

“So, we assessed previous to the invasion that he was overestimate or underestimating, relatively, the Ukrainians … resistance,” he mentioned. “We didn’t do as properly by way of predicting the army challenges that he has encountered together with his personal army.”

“We made some assumptions about his assumptions, which proved to be very, very flawed,” Berrier mentioned.

“Among the many many profoundly flawed assumptions that President Putin made in launching this invasion, was his assumption that he had constructed a sanctions-proof financial system,” Burns mentioned.

Putin, Burns mentioned, thought he constructed a “very giant conflict chest to overseas forex reserves and gold reserves, and by not anticipating that the sanctions towards the Russian Central Financial institution, by not anticipating that the German management would present such resolve particularly, I believe he deeply underestimated the financial penalties, and I believe they’re simply now being felt in Russia, and that is going to accentuate.”

