Putin has no ‘sustainable end game’ in Ukraine, CIA director says

CIA Director William Burns advised lawmakers Thursday that Russian President Vladimir Putin continues to conform to settlement talks with Ukraine for tactical causes as a result of he “doesn’t have a sustainable finish recreation” for his invasion.
“Given Putin’s monitor file, given the truth that he is somebody who hates to behave out of what he believes to be weak spot, that he must concede or admit errors, that is in all probability an extended shot,” Burns mentioned of any likelihood talks may succeed after a session Thursday in Turkey between the international locations’ prime two diplomats failed to supply a cease-fire.
Burns additionally advised the Senate Intelligence Committee that Putin, on the identical time, is popping Russia right into a “propaganda bubble.”
“He is intensified his domination of the state run media and in his strangulation of unbiased media, particularly lately, and significantly for the reason that invasion of Ukraine started.”
“I do not imagine he can wall off [Russians] indefinitely from the reality, particularly as realities started to puncture that bubble. The realities of killed and wounded coming residence in an rising quantity. The realities of the financial penalties for odd Russians as I used to be discussing earlier than, the realities of you recognize, the horrific scenes of hospitals and faculties being bombed subsequent door and Ukraine, sufficient civilian casualties there as effectively. I do not suppose he can bottle up the reality indefinitely,” he mentioned.
Intelligence company leaders from across the authorities testified within the second of two hearings detailing their annual report on “worldwide threats,” after chatting with the Home Intelligence Committee on Tuesday.
Burns advised Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, that the U.S. must “focus” on Russia’s potential use of chemical weapons each by way of a “false flag” operation and in actuality.
“That is one thing as all of you recognize very effectively could be very a lot part of Russia’s playbook,” Burns mentioned. “They’ve used these weapons in opposition to their very own residents. They’ve no less than inspired the use in Syria and elsewhere. So, it is one thing we take very critically.”
He mentioned believes the U.S. is satisfactorily pushing again on the Russian narrative.
“In all of the years I spent as a profession diplomat, I noticed too many situations during which we misplaced data wars with the Russians. On this case, I feel now we have had quite a lot of impact in disrupting their techniques and their calculations and demonstrating to the whole world that it is a premeditated and unprovoked aggression, constructed on a physique of lies and false narratives,” he mentioned.
The top of U.S. Cyber Command, Gen. Paul Nakasone, defended U.S. information-sharing with Ukraine amid Republican strategies the U.S. was holding again.
“The intelligence that we’re sharing is correct. It is related, and it is actionable. I feel once we look again at this, that is the important thing piece of, of what we have been in a position to do as an intelligence group,” he mentioned.
Protection Intelligence Company Director Gen. Scott Berrier admitted he might have performed a greater job assessing issues Putin’s navy would have overcoming the Ukrainians’ will to struggle.
“So, we assessed previous to the invasion that he was overestimate or underestimating, reasonably, the Ukrainians … resistance,” he mentioned. “We didn’t do as effectively by way of predicting the navy challenges that he has encountered together with his personal navy.”
“We made some assumptions about his assumptions, which proved to be very, very flawed,” Berrier mentioned.
“Among the many many profoundly flawed assumptions that President Putin made in launching this invasion, was his assumption that he had constructed a sanctions-proof financial system,” Burns mentioned.
Putin, Burns mentioned, thought he constructed a “very giant warfare chest to international foreign money reserves and gold reserves, and by not anticipating that the sanctions in opposition to the Russian Central Financial institution, by not anticipating that the German management would present such resolve specifically, I feel he deeply underestimated the financial penalties, and I feel they’re simply now being felt in Russia, and that is going to accentuate.”