Putnam’s 38 points fuel Oklahoma Baptist men

February 21, 2022
Al Lindsey
The Burke Putnam Show kicked into high gear Saturday afternoon at the Noble Complex.

Putnam tallied a career-high 38 points as Oklahoma Baptist University held on for a 76-72 victory over the Southern Arkansas Muleriders in Great American Conference men’s basketball action.

Putnam nailed 12-of-25 shots from the field, including two 3-pointers, knocked down 12-of-13 free throws, grabbed four rebounds, added two assists and recorded two steals.

Perhaps his most thrilling play of the day occurred with 7:33 to play when he sprinted with the ball through the gut of the lane and used an emphatic posterized slam dunk to excite the crowd. He was fouled on the play as he went on to complete the old-fashioned 3-point play with a free throw.

“Burke has played that way all year. He just scored a little more today,” said OBU head coach Jason Eaker. “Burke has been amazing all year.”



