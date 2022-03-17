PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, Lakshya Sen and Kidambi Srikanth march on to second round

P V Sindhu and Saina Nehwal started their All England Championships marketing campaign with simple straight-game wins over their respective opponents within the ladies’s singles in Birmingham on Wednesday. Lakshya Sen and Kidambi Srikanth had been the one Indian males’s singles gamers to make the second spherical as nicely.

Sixth-seed Sindhu beat Zhi Yi Wang of China 21-18 21-13 in her first spherical match that lasted 42 minutes, whereas Saina defeated Beatriz Corrales of Spain 21-17 21-19 in 38 minutes.

Sindhu faces unseeded Sayaka Takahashi of Japan within the second spherical. Saina, who reached the All-England remaining in 2015, takes on second-seeded Akane Yamaguchi of Japan in her second spherical tie.

If Sindhu and Saina win their respective second spherical matches, they are going to face one another within the quarterfinals.

In males’s singles, Lakshya Sen had little hassle getting previous compatriot Sourabh Verma, beating him 21-17 21-7 in 33 minutes. Kidambi Srikanth additionally notched up a straight-sets win over Kantaphon Wangcharoen of Thailand, beating him 21-18 21-14. B Sai Praneeth misplaced to prime seed and Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen 20-22 11-21 in a primary spherical match that lasted 48 minutes.

H S Prannoy went down preventing to final week’s German Open winner Thai participant Kunlavut Vitidsarn 15-21 22-24 in 56 minutes whereas Sameer Verma additionally misplaced to Mark Caljouw of the Netherlands 18-21 11-21 in a 41-minute opening match. Parupalli Kashyap misplaced 11-21 18-21 to fifth seed Anthony Sinisuka Ginting of Indonesia. In ladies’s singles, late entrant Aakarshi Kashyap went down preventing, shedding 18-21 18-21 to Michelle Li of Canada.

In males’s doubles, fifth seeded Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty beat Scottish pair of Alexander Dunn and Adam Corridor 21-17 21-19 in 38 minutes. They face the German duo of Mark Lamfuss and Marvin Seidel within the second spherical, who defeated the opposite Indian males’s doubles pair of Krishna Prasad Garaga and Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala 21-16 21-19 in simply 37 minutes.

M R Arjun and Dhruv Kapila misplaced 21-15 12-21 18-21 to second seed Indonesian pair of Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan.

In ladies’s doubles, Treesa Jolly and Pullela Gayatri Gopichand made it to the second spherical with a 17-21 22-20 21-14 victory over the Thailand pair of Benyapa Aimsaard and Nuntakarn Aimsaard in a single hour and 7 minutes. They face the sixth-seeded Indonesian pair of Greysia Polii and Apriyani Rahayu within the second spherical.

It was curtains for Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy nevertheless, as they suffered an early exit by the hands of Japanese duo Rin Iwanaga and Kie Nakanishi, shedding 9-21 13-21. Meghana Jakkampudi and Poorvisha S Ram barely put up a combat in opposition to Supissara Paewsampran and Puttita Supajirakul of Thailand, shedding 5-21 3-21. Srivedya Gurazada paired up with American Ishika Jaiswal, however the duo misplaced to Canadian pair Rachel Honderich and Kristen Tsai 9-21 4-21.

(with inputs from PTI)