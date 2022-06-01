Quarterback Deshaun Watson facing 23rd lawsuit for alleged sexual misconduct

One other therapeutic massage therapist has filed a civil lawsuit towards Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, elevating the variety of girls who’ve accused him of sexual misconduct to 23.

Legal professional Tony Buzbee, who’s representing all the ladies, filed the most recent lawsuit Tuesday in Texas and stated in a textual content to the Related Press that there may very well be extra authorized motion forthcoming towards Watson.

“I can be submitting a 24th case quickly,” he stated.

Buzbee didn’t present any particulars concerning the newest case.

The earlier 22 lawsuits have been filed in 2021, and two of these circumstances just lately acquired nationwide consideration when two of the ladies have been interviewed for a phase on HBO’s “Actual Sports activities with Bryant Gumbel.” Each girls supplied graphic particulars of their encounters with Watson.

Watson has denied any wrongdoing and a grand jury in March declined to indict him on felony fees.

“Deshaun Watson vehemently denies the allegations, simply as he has since she first mentioned them with members of our agency in March of final 12 months,” Watson’s lawyer, Rusty Hardin, advised CBS Information in a press release. “She repeated the allegations on social media in August and he denied them then. The one factor new about her contentions is the embellishment making them extra excessive than prior variations. Deshaun’s denial stays the identical.”

Watson can be dealing with a doable suspension from the NFL, which is independently investigating his conduct to see if he violated the league’s substance-abuse coverage.

League investigators just lately met with Watson in Houston. It is not know if the league has accomplished its inquiry.

Watson, who has been giving depositions within the lawsuits over the previous month, is scheduled to be again on the sector Wednesday because the Browns proceed their offseason staff actions.

Watson has not spoken to the media since his introductory information convention on March 25. At the moment, Watson stated he has “by no means assaulted or disrespected or harassed any lady in my life.”

Watson, who was with the Houston Texans when the accusations towards him have been first levied, hasn’t performed in an NFL recreation since Jan. 3, 2021, in response to CBS Sports. He requested a commerce from Texans after the 2020 season, and the primary lawsuit was filed in March 2021, shortly after the season ended.

Watson was traded to the Browns in March 2022 and signed a fully-guaranteed $230 million contract, CBS Sports activities stories.