Quarterback Option: Fox Names Troy Aikman’s Successor

In contrast to the Dallas Cowboys’ quest to succeed him within the franchise quarterback spot, this Troy Aikman substitute challenge is assured to finish up within the Tremendous Bowl.
Fox Sports has confirmed its post-Aikman plans, announcing this week that former Carolina/Chicago tight end Greg Olsen will take over the Hall of Famer’s analyst headset in its top NFL tandem. Olsen will name Fox’s high video games alongside play-by-play man Kevin Burkhardt.
The pair replaces Aikman and Joe Buck, who occupied the Fox sales space for over twenty years after taking excessive pairing spot in 2002 from Pat Summerall and John Madden. Aikman and Buck have since moved on to ESPN, the place they’re going to now name the famed “Monday Evening Soccer” package deal. Reporters Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi have been retained from the Aikman-Buck group, as has guidelines skilled Mike Pereira.
Set to headline Fox’s 29th season of NFL protection, Olsen and Burkhardt’s work will culminate at Tremendous Bowl LVII in Arizona this February. Although they’re going to make their regular-season debut as the highest pair on Sept. 11 in Minnesota (with Inexperienced Bay’s go to to play the Vikings serving because the 2022 opening to Fox’s “America’s Recreation of the Week” collection, the place the Cowboys have been a mainstay), they’ve beforehand labored by the 2021 season collectively. Final season marked Olsen’s first full marketing campaign with Fox Sports activities after ending a 14-year enjoying profession.
Olsen’s promotion, nonetheless, seems to come back with a little bit of an asterisk: Fox’s highly-publicized, $375 million take care of present Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady would trace that he is subsequent in line for the community’s high mike, a place he is anticipated to assert as soon as he ends his illustrious enjoying profession.
Aikman will make his ESPN debut on Sept. 12 in Seattle, the place the Seahawks will battle the Denver Broncos within the Monday evening opener. Dallas will seem within the Week three version in opposition to the New York Giants.