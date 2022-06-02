Front Page Sports

Quarterback Option: Fox Names Troy Aikman’s Successor

June 2, 2022
The Black Chronicle News Service
In contrast to the Dallas Cowboys’ quest to succeed him within the franchise quarterback spot, this Troy Aikman substitute challenge is assured to finish up within the Tremendous Bowl.

Fox Sports has confirmed its post-Aikman plans, announcing this week that former Carolina/Chicago tight end Greg Olsen will take over the Hall of Famer’s analyst headset in its top NFL tandem. Olsen will name Fox’s high video games alongside play-by-play man Kevin Burkhardt. 

The pair replaces Aikman and Joe Buck, who occupied the Fox sales space for over twenty years after taking excessive pairing spot in 2002 from Pat Summerall and John Madden. Aikman and Buck have since moved on to ESPN, the place they’re going to now name the famed “Monday Evening Soccer” package deal. Reporters Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi have been retained from the Aikman-Buck group, as has guidelines skilled Mike Pereira.



