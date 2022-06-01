Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation regalia

The coronation gown and gown worn by Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II are seen on the exhibition “The Queen’s Coronation 1953” at Buckingham Palace in London on July 25, 2013. That yr marked the 60th anniversary of her coronation, and to have fun, a particular exhibition introduced collectively an array clothes, objects and artworks referring to the landmark occasion, which started the longest royal reign in British historical past.
Queen’s gown
The Gown of Property, worn by Queen Elizabeth II at her coronation, is seen on the exhibition “The Queen’s Coronation 1953” at Buckingham Palace in central London on July 25, 2013.
The gown is made from silk-velvet and stretches greater than 21 toes lengthy. BBC News reviews it took members of the Royal College of Needlework 3,500 hours to embroider the gown with wheat and olive branches, representing peace and prosperity.
Coronation gown
The white satin gown and gown worn by Queen Elizabeth II at her coronation are seen on the exhibition “The Queen’s Coronation 1953” at Buckingham Palace in London on July 25, 2013.
Diamond diadem
The diamond diadem — made silver and gold and embellished with diamonds and pearls — was worn by Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II on her means from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey for her 1953 coronation and through the first a part of the ceremony.
Embroidered glove
The coronation glove, worn on Queen Elizabeth II’s proper hand throughout her investiture, is displayed on the exhibition “The Queen’s Coronation 1953” at Buckingham Palace in London on July 25, 2013.
Coronation pen
The coronation pen, utilized by Queen Elizabeth II to signal the coronation oath, is displayed on the exhibition “The Queen’s Coronation 1953” at Buckingham Palace in London on July 25, 2013.
Queen’s signature
The order of service utilized by Queen Elizabeth II at her coronation is displayed on the exhibition “The Queen’s Coronation 1953” at Buckingham Palace in London on July 25, 2013.
Queen Elizabeth’s coronation
Queen Elizabeth II, surrounded by the bishop of Durham Lord Michael Ramsay (L) and the bishop of Bathtub and Wells Lord Harold Bradfield, walks to the altar throughout her coronation ceremony on June 2, 1953 in Westminster Abbey, London, as her maids of honor carry her practice.
Queen Elizabeth’s coronation
Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation at Westminster Abbey, as seen within the Smithsonian Channel documentary “The Coronation.”
Robe and gown
A lady admires Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation gown and gown, displayed on the exhibition “The Queen’s Coronation 1953” at Buckingham Palace in London on July 25, 2013.
Maids of honor
A lady admires outfits worn by the maids of honor at Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation, displayed on the exhibition “The Queen’s Coronation 1953” at Buckingham Palace in London on July 25, 2013.
Coronation exhibit
Roxanna Hackett, of the Royal Assortment Belief, poses for the photographers close to the attire worn by the maids of honor through the 1953 coronation of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, on the exhibition ” The Queen’s Coronation 1953 ” at Buckingham Palace in London on July 25, 2013.
Coronation on movie
Footage of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation is projected on the exhibition “The Queen’s Coronation 1953” at Buckingham Palace in London on July 25, 2013. The ceremony was broadcast on tv, a primary.
Uniforms and attire
Uniforms and attire, worn by royal members of the family, from left, Queen Elizabeth, The Queen Mom, Princess Anne, Prince Charles and The Duke of Edinburgh through the coronation of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II are displayed on the exhibition “The Queen’s Coronation 1953” at Buckingham Palace in London on July 25, 2013.
Duke of Edinburgh’s outfit
The uniform, gown and coronet of the queen’s husband Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh, worn through the coronation of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, are displayed on the exhibition “The Queen’s Coronation 1953” at Buckingham Palace in London on July 25, 2013.
State banquet
Caroline de Guitaut, curator of the exhibition “The Queen’s Coronation 1953” on the Buckingham Palace in London, poses for photographers on July 25, 2013, at a desk dressed to evoke the settings of the queen’s 1953 coronation state banquets.
Celebratory banquet
Caroline de Guitaut, curator of the exhibition “The Queen’s Coronation 1953” on the Buckingham Palace in London, poses for photographers on July 25, 2013, at a desk dressed to evoke the settings of the queen’s 1953 coronation state banquets.
Queen Elizabeth II
Queen Elizabeth II, interviewed for the Smithsonian Channel documentary, “The Coronation,” which aired in January 2018.
Royal tableware
A desk dressed to evoke the settings of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II’s 1953 coronation state banquets is displayed on the exhibition “The Queen’s Coronation 1953” on the Buckingham Palace in London on July 25, 2013.
Royal china
A desk dressed to evoke the settings of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II’s 1953 coronation state banquets is displayed on the exhibition “The Queen’s Coronation 1953” on the Buckingham Palace in central London on July 25, 2013.
Buckingham Palace
A desk dressed to evoke the settings of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II’s 1953 coronation state banquets is displayed on the exhibition “The Queen’s Coronation 1953” on the Buckingham Palace in London on July 25, 2013.
Royal banquet
A desk dressed to evoke the settings of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II’s 1953 coronation state banquets is displayed on the exhibition “The Queen’s Coronation 1953” on the Buckingham Palace in central London on July 25, 2013.
Buckingham Palace
Tables dressed to evoke the settings of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II’s 1953 coronation state banquets are displayed on the exhibition “The Queen’s Coronation 1953” on the Buckingham Palace in central London on July 25, 2013.