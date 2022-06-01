Entertainment

Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation regalia

June 1, 2022
Chronicle Reporter
AP Photograph/Lefteris Pitarakis


The coronation gown and gown worn by Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II are seen on the exhibition “The Queen’s Coronation 1953” at Buckingham Palace in London on July 25, 2013. That yr marked the 60th anniversary of her  coronation, and to have fun, a particular exhibition introduced collectively an array clothes, objects and artworks referring to the landmark occasion, which started the longest royal reign in British historical past.

Queen’s gown

AP832316763595.jpg

AP Photograph/Lefteris Pitarakis


The Gown of Property, worn by Queen Elizabeth II at her coronation, is seen on the exhibition “The Queen’s Coronation 1953” at Buckingham Palace in central London on July 25, 2013.

The gown is made from silk-velvet and stretches greater than 21 toes lengthy. BBC News reviews it took members of the Royal College of Needlework 3,500 hours to embroider the gown with wheat and olive branches, representing peace and prosperity.

Coronation gown

AP790993575629.jpg

AP Photograph/Lefteris Pitarakis


The white satin gown and gown worn by Queen Elizabeth II at her coronation are seen on the exhibition “The Queen’s Coronation 1953” at Buckingham Palace in London on July 25, 2013.

Diamond diadem

AP961346556794.jpg

AP Photograph/Lefteris Pitarakis


The diamond diadem — made silver and gold and embellished with diamonds and pearls — was worn by Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II on her means from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey for her 1953 coronation and through the first a part of the ceremony.

Embroidered glove

174427842.jpg

Oli Scarff/Getty Pictures


The coronation glove, worn on Queen Elizabeth II’s proper hand throughout her investiture, is displayed on the exhibition “The Queen’s Coronation 1953” at Buckingham Palace in London on July 25, 2013.

Coronation pen

174427841.jpg

Oli Scarff/Getty Pictures


The coronation pen, utilized by Queen Elizabeth II to signal the coronation oath, is displayed on the exhibition “The Queen’s Coronation 1953” at Buckingham Palace in London on July 25, 2013.

Queen’s signature

174427845.jpg

Oli Scarff/Getty Pictures


The order of service utilized by Queen Elizabeth II at her coronation is displayed on the exhibition “The Queen’s Coronation 1953” at Buckingham Palace in London on July 25, 2013.

Queen Elizabeth’s coronation

ELIZABETH II-CORONATION

Getty


Queen Elizabeth II, surrounded by the bishop of Durham Lord Michael Ramsay (L) and the bishop of Bathtub and Wells Lord Harold Bradfield, walks to the altar throughout her coronation ceremony on June 2, 1953 in Westminster Abbey, London, as her maids of honor carry her practice.

Queen Elizabeth’s coronation

queen-elizabeth-ii-coronation-at-westminster-abbey-620.jpg

Smithsonian Channel


Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation at Westminster Abbey, as seen within the Smithsonian Channel documentary “The Coronation.”

Robe and gown

174427849.jpg

Oli Scarff/Getty Pictures


A lady admires Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation gown and gown, displayed on the exhibition “The Queen’s Coronation 1953” at Buckingham Palace in London on July 25, 2013.

Maids of honor

174427847.jpg

Oli Scarff/Getty Pictures


A lady admires outfits worn by the maids of honor at Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation, displayed on the exhibition “The Queen’s Coronation 1953” at Buckingham Palace in London on July 25, 2013.

Coronation exhibit

AP678406977377.jpg

AP Photograph/Lefteris Pitarakis


Roxanna Hackett, of the Royal Assortment Belief, poses for the photographers close to the attire worn by the maids of honor through the 1953 coronation of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, on the exhibition ” The Queen’s Coronation 1953 ” at Buckingham Palace in London on July 25, 2013.

Coronation on movie

AP125895970595.jpg

AP Photograph/Lefteris Pitarakis


Footage of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation is projected on the exhibition “The Queen’s Coronation 1953” at Buckingham Palace in London on July 25, 2013. The ceremony was broadcast on tv, a primary.

Uniforms and attire

AP525091888554.jpg

AP Photograph/Lefteris Pitarakis


Uniforms and attire, worn by royal members of the family, from left, Queen Elizabeth, The Queen Mom, Princess Anne, Prince Charles and The Duke of Edinburgh through the coronation of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II are displayed on the exhibition “The Queen’s Coronation 1953” at Buckingham Palace in London on July 25, 2013.

Duke of Edinburgh’s outfit

AP844058457770.jpg

AP Photograph/Lefteris Pitarakis


The uniform, gown and coronet of the queen’s husband Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh, worn through the coronation of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, are displayed on the exhibition “The Queen’s Coronation 1953” at Buckingham Palace in London on July 25, 2013.

State banquet

AP494050894367.jpg

AP Photograph/Lefteris Pitarakis


Caroline de Guitaut, curator of the exhibition “The Queen’s Coronation 1953” on the Buckingham Palace in London, poses for photographers on July 25, 2013, at a desk dressed to evoke the settings of the queen’s 1953 coronation state banquets.

Celebratory banquet

AP896068304592.jpg

AP Photograph/Lefteris Pitarakis


Caroline de Guitaut, curator of the exhibition “The Queen’s Coronation 1953” on the Buckingham Palace in London, poses for photographers on July 25, 2013, at a desk dressed to evoke the settings of the queen’s 1953 coronation state banquets.

Queen Elizabeth II

4e9-queen-vo-frame-62.jpg

CBS Information


Queen Elizabeth II, interviewed for the Smithsonian Channel documentary, “The Coronation,” which aired in January 2018.

Royal tableware

AP212548053905.jpg

AP Photograph/Lefteris Pitarakis


A desk dressed to evoke the settings of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II’s 1953 coronation state banquets is displayed on the exhibition “The Queen’s Coronation 1953” on the Buckingham Palace in London on July 25, 2013.

Royal china

AP865997952697.jpg

AP Photograph/Lefteris Pitarakis


A desk dressed to evoke the settings of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II’s 1953 coronation state banquets is displayed on the exhibition “The Queen’s Coronation 1953” on the Buckingham Palace in central London on July 25, 2013.

Buckingham Palace

AP845273043367.jpg

AP Photograph/Lefteris Pitarakis


A desk dressed to evoke the settings of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II’s 1953 coronation state banquets is displayed on the exhibition “The Queen’s Coronation 1953” on the Buckingham Palace in London on July 25, 2013.

Royal banquet

AP758749136651.jpg

AP Photograph/Lefteris Pitarakis


A desk dressed to evoke the settings of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II’s 1953 coronation state banquets is displayed on the exhibition “The Queen’s Coronation 1953” on the Buckingham Palace in central London on July 25, 2013.

Buckingham Palace

AP869467722128.jpg

AP Photograph/Lefteris Pitarakis


Tables dressed to evoke the settings of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II’s 1953 coronation state banquets are displayed on the exhibition “The Queen’s Coronation 1953” on the Buckingham Palace in central London on July 25, 2013.



