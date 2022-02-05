Queen Elizabeth II’s favorite US destination? She’s visited Kentucky on 5 occasions







As Queen Elizabeth II prepares to celebrate her 70th year on the throne on Sunday in her Platinum Jubilee, we look back on her majesty’s visits to Kentucky over the years. The queen first visited the Bluegrass State in 1984 and returned in 1986, 1989, 1991 and 2007. In her most recent visit, she attended the Kentucky Derby.Kentuckians waited for hours for the chance to catch a glimpse at royalty during her several visits.Why Kentucky, you might wonder? One of her favorite pastimes is horse breeding and horses, so Kentucky is a fitting destination.Watch these videos from Louisville sister station WLKY’s archives about people’s excitement — and disappointment — in those trying to see the queen.She made her first visit to an American racetrack in 1984 in Lexington, Kentucky. WLKY reported at the time that people traveled as far away as New York City to see her.”How much of the queen did you see?” a reporter asked one of the attendees.”I saw her lovely hat,” the woman said.In 1986, the spotlight was on 7-year-old Tiffany Crawford when the queen returned for her second Kentucky visit. The little girl handed her majesty a bouquet of flowers and practiced her curtsy for the occasion.During her 1991 visit, one man said he drove four hours just for the chance to get a glance.”It’ll be something to tell our grandchildren,” he told WLKY at the time.She spent four days on a Kentucky horse farm in 1991 during the unofficial portion of her U.S. visit.She returned once more in 2007 to attend the Kentucky Derby.Former Buckingham Place Press Secretary Dickie Arbiter told WLKY that year that the queen, who was 81 years old at the time, still enjoyed riding horses from time to time.”There are those… who would probably say that she likes animals a little more than she likes people,” Arbiter told the TV station. “And I suppose it can be argued that the animals are always pleased to see you and they don’t argue back.”The now 95-year-old monarch has been on the saddle as recently as last year, People reported.

