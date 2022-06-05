Queenie Donaldson Steps From Behind The Scenes To Receive Her Crown

LOS ANGELES — Viewers see the polished, completed product on TV.
However the majority of arduous work is finished behind the scenes. Simply ask Queenie Donaldson. She labored at prestigious networks and movie star occasions for the final 20+ years. These networks embody BET, TV-One, VH-1, Showtime, A&E, We TV, Viceland and Telepictures. She even coordinated the well-known 45th birthday celebration for Michael Jackson, the “King of Pop.”
Transitioning right into a extra entrepreneurial function, Donaldson began Queens Leisure Group, which is at present internet hosting a brunch to assist invent and reinvent the careers of these within the leisure trade. The hassle is known as “A Seat @ The Desk.”
After working with Jamie Foxx, Shaquille O’Neal, Kevin Hart and different stars, Donaldson is taking her embellished Rolodex and recommendation from mentors and stepping ahead to assist others accomplish their desires.
Donaldson shared her imaginative and prescient with Zenger.
Zenger: Some celebrities could be temperamental and standoffish. How did you type a bond with so many and keep it?
Donaldson: That’s query. Simply deal with them like an on a regular basis individual, as a result of we’re all human beings. You deal with everybody with respect. Deal with folks the best way you wish to be handled. That’s in all probability what has sustained me through the years, being an government at BET Community and different networks and award circuits. The trade appears huge, nevertheless it’s super-small. If you deal with folks with kindness and have an incredible work ethic, that sustains relationships with celebrities and their reps.
Zenger: All of us need that one alternative, however getting the chance is simply half the battle. Capitalizing on it’s what you have been capable of do. What recommendation would you give?
Donaldson: It undoubtedly wasn’t simple. I’m developing on 22 years within the trade, and Yolanda Starks White and Sheila Frazier have been my bosses at BET Community. They employed me within the expertise division and taught me every little thing. Yolanda Starks and I nonetheless have a really tight relationship. Getting mentors is extraordinarily essential. And ensuring that you simply do your half as properly.
Nobody goes to provide you something. You must do the work. Early on, once I was on the brink of begin my enterprise, I used to be given all of the instruments and sources, however I used to be afraid to make use of them. I didn’t know tips on how to make the most of them. It took a minute for me to get the arrogance to take it to the following degree. That was a blessing. Folks don’t at all times offer you sources and steering, and generally, you don’t know tips on how to make the most of them. So, I lastly received the braveness and confidence and reassurance from my mentors, and I simply went for it. I’m blessed to be right here now. Now, I’m giving again a few of the identical issues that have been supplied to me years in the past.
Zenger: What you’re doing with Queens Leisure Group, is it a lot completely different out of your TV government days, or does all of it one way or the other tie-in?
Donaldson: After I was an government, my job was to safe all of the high-profile celebrities for all of the community reveals and award-show circuits. I labored with some nice producers, government producers for a lot of networks. I nonetheless work in that very same capability, however in a consulting capability.
Now, I can decide and select who I work with, what tasks I work on, and it additionally permits me to work globally. And in industries outdoors the leisure trade, just like the tech world and the sports activities world. Every part one way or the other at all times revolves round leisure and the philanthropy half.
I will likely be coming to New Orleans for the final leg of my talking collection known as “A Seat @ The Desk.” It’s an leisure empowerment brunch collection. I’m serving to people, entrepreneurs, creators, leisure professionals, not simply individuals who wish to be in it. There are people who find themselves in it and have to reinvent themselves; they only want new sources and steering. I’m instructing them tips on how to navigate the trade by, “A Seat @ The Desk.”
Zenger: There may be an abundance of proficient entertainers who’re looking for work, or their cellphone isn’t as busy because it as soon as was with jobs. This brunch sounds prefer it might assist these people.
Donaldson: Completely! It doesn’t matter if you wish to be in entrance of the digital camera or behind the digital camera. I simply received again from Chicago, which was my seventh metropolis, and what I’ve been discovering is, folks don’t have the precise data, or they don’t have any data. They really feel like as a result of they’re not in Los Angeles, they’ll’t achieve success, and that’s simply not true.
With expertise and digital, as a substitute of transferring to LA with no connections, I’m really offering them, not solely one-on-one teaching at these brunches, however they’re leaving with a step-by-step information, to allow them to take the sources that I give them and execute. No matter a part of the trade, I’ve the sources and instruments. That is all 20+ years of networking and constructing my relationships. I’m doing this to provide again and ensure everybody has the precise data. That’s the important thing for me, the precise data.
Zenger: Was it scary so that you can soar out of your consolation zone and step from behind the scenes and lead your individual firm?
Donaldson: Completely! I liked being behind the scenes. I felt snug there. However to ensure that me to serve and have the ability to be of service and ensure folks have the precise instruments and knowledge, I needed to get in entrance. I’m getting snug now as a result of I’m getting apply by this talking collection. I like seeing folks impressed. One of many attendees in Seattle stated: “Wow, I really feel assured. I can go begin my consulting enterprise.” At first, she was afraid, however she attended the occasion and heard my story … as a result of I’m very clear. I let folks understand it doesn’t matter what you seem like, the place you got here from, or how outdated you’re.
Generally, we get caught in our personal heads, and we expect we will’t do issues as a result of we’re getting older, or it’s simply not going to occur. On daily basis we get up, you are able to do no matter you wish to do. At “A Seat @ The Desk,” we offer you what it’s worthwhile to make it occur. We’re ensuring everyone seems to be impressed, inspired, and sure, you are able to do it. It’s going to take work. You must do the work. That doesn’t go away, however right here’s what you need to do. That has been impactful.
Zenger: You’re often called an “Infopreneur.” What does that imply?
Donaldson: My enterprise coach known as me that as a result of all by my profession, I used to be like Oprah Winfrey. Everybody known as Queenie for no matter it’s that you simply want: a job, intern, a contact, tips on how to get into this occasion. I’ve at all times been resourceful. It simply occurred so naturally and organically. Once we have been constructing my profile, she was like, “You might be like an infopreneur.” We simply went with that.
I’m full of knowledge and to me, when you’ve that, you don’t hold it to your self. You share your information and your sources. At first, when my mentors have been instructing me all these things, I wished to simply sit within the expertise division and simply e book expertise. They stated: “No, it’s worthwhile to study each a part of the trade.”
It’s so pure to me, I’m at all times trying to study, even 22 years in. I’m not stopping. I don’t assume I do know every little thing. I’m instructing what I do know. I wish to develop and study extra and ensure I’m doing my half. That’s how I wish to be remembered within the trade. I would like folks to have the ability to say that I helped them. That’s extra fulfilling than the celebrities that I booked. We’re so significantly better after we collaborate, assist one another, and see folks win.
Lots of occasions in Hollywood, folks could be egocentric, and it may be about them, even with social media. All people is a star and essential, however no … for those who’re not utilizing your platform to do one thing constructive, you’re irrelevant. I don’t care what number of followers you’ve. In case you’re tearing folks down, that’s not success. “A Seat @ The Desk” is for everybody of all ages, however what I’m actually making an attempt to show the younger of us is, every little thing on social media is just not actual.
You must study to speak, you need to get off the cellphone and really have conversations, and work in your persona and perspective. I give it to them actual. Even the seasoned ones who don’t embrace younger folks, we’ve to be an instance. It goes each methods. It’s not about attacking the younger folks. Everybody ought to be studying and rising.
Queenie Donaldson speaks at her “A Seat @ The Desk” brunch, which concludes in New Orleans on June 11.
A Seat @ The Desk/Zenger
Zenger: Is there a second that stands proud greater than others in your illustrious profession?
Donaldson: There’s really two moments. The primary one is doing Michael Jackson’s 45th birthday celebration in 5 days (laughing). That was loopy. It was in 2003. I used to be engaged on a present with Jimmy Iovine and Paul Rosenberg, Eminem’s supervisor, and Randy Sosin, one of many executives at Interscope. I received a name from a mutual good friend, and he stated: “We’d like you to do Michael’s birthday.” And I used to be like, “Oh, OK.” He stated, “No, in 5 days.” I’m reserving expertise for 9 reveals within the midst of manufacturing, and I pulled it off.
It was a miracle, however in fact, it’s Michael Jackson, so it wasn’t as arduous. For me to have the ability to try this and pull in an exceptional staff, we simply made it occur. That was an exquisite second. Additionally, being part of the expertise staff that was capable of deliver collectively probably the most iconic BET Awards when James Brown carried out, and we shocked everybody with Michael Jackson. That was one in all my spotlight moments, being a part of the expertise staff to make that occur. There are numerous moments, however these two have been superb.
Zenger: How do you’re feeling about TV present reboots?
Donaldson: I personally don’t look after them. It’s not shade to anybody. I identical to basic. I like to drag out my VHS or DVD every now and then and simply hold it old fashioned. I simply assume, everyone seems to be a inventive, let’s create. Let’s get some new stuff happening. I simply don’t assume every little thing wants a reboot. Even with “The Contemporary Prince” … the story strains are simply bizarre. It’s simply completely different. I slightly watch my 1990s’ classics and go away the reboots to whoever is watching them.
Zenger: What are the short-term targets for Queens Leisure Group?
Donaldson: I’m really engaged on that, that’s a 5- to 10-year retirement. I’m really producing a brand new challenge with my boss/mentor Yolanda [Starks] that we’re going to be launching within the subsequent two to 3 years, and hopefully that will likely be my retirement challenge with Queens Leisure Group. After I do retire from the trade, I gained’t 100% be retired. I will likely be transferring extra into the philanthropy work as a result of that’s what I like. I’ll nonetheless be part of bringing the leisure aspect to the philanthropy aspect of issues.
“A Seat @ The Desk.” Saturday, June 11 in New Orleans, Louisiana, at Lodge Provincial within the French Quarter. For extra data and to register: www.officialasatt.com
This story was supplied to Newsweek by Zenger News.