Quest to remove ‘pornography’ has GOP Texas House members asking school leaders to take books pledge

A group of Texas House Republicans wants school leaders to pledge they won’t partner with book vendors that supply “pornographic materials” to campuses.

In a letter sent to superintendents on Wednesday, the Republicans said local districts and the Legislature will work to prevent such books from being allowed at schools in the future. But more can be done now, Rep. Jared Patterson, R-Frisco, wrote in the letter signed by 26 additional Republican lawmakers.

“[W]e also acknowledge school districts have a lot of power in the market when purchasing books and that if we stand together against explicit materials for children, book vendors will be forced to adjust,” Patterson wrote.

Patterson cited the book Gender Queer: A Memoir by Maia Kobabe as a title found in multiple Texas public school libraries that “graphically illustrates child pornography.” The book is a graphic novel that explores the life of the author, who is nonbinary.

The book was purchased from a vendor as part of a bundle of books, Patterson wrote in a social media post. This becomes a prevalent issue at fast-growing districts where administrators purchase thousands of books at a time to set up new libraries, he noted.

Patterson asked school leaders to pledge that they would not knowingly partner with, purchase from or associate with in any way a vendor who has supplied pornographic materials to schools or allows them to remain on campus.

Gender Queer was previously the subject of Patterson’s ire. Earlier this year, he worked with the political action committee Prosper Citizen Group to seek the removal of the book from Prosper school libraries.

At the time, Superintendent Holly Ferguson and other district officials said the book had been removed from the libraries. The PAC also called for the removal of more than 80 other books from the district, which has more than 327,000 books in circulation across its campuses.

Politicians are increasingly using fights over what students read in school to energize Texas and national conservative groups. In the fall, a Texas House member opened an investigation into books largely about race and sexuality in schools. Soon after that, Gov. Greg Abbott threw responsibility on local school boards to shield students from “inappropriate content.”

Abbott later directed the state’s education agency, State Board of Education and Texas’ library and archives commission to develop standards to prevent the presence of “pornography and other obscene content” in schools.

Officials with the State Board of Education, Texas Education Agency and Texas State Library and Archives Commission said they would comply with Abbott’s requests, even though it wasn’t clear what standards the governor had in mind.

In the run-up to the Republican primary election, Abbott debuted a parental bill of rights that pledged to expand families’ access to courses by making all lesson materials available online; prohibiting schools from collecting any unnecessary personal data; and ensuring any educators convicted of providing minors access to “pornography” lose their credentials and benefits.

Special Contributor Francesca D’Annunzio contributed reporting.

The DMN Education Lab deepens the coverage and conversation about urgent education issues critical to the future of North Texas.

The DMN Education Lab is a community-funded journalism initiative, with support from The Beck Group, Bobby and Lottye Lyle, Communities Foundation of Texas, The Dallas Foundation, Dallas Regional Chamber, Deedie Rose, Garrett and Cecilia Boone, The Meadows Foundation, Solutions Journalism Network, Southern Methodist University and Todd A. Williams Family Foundation. The Dallas Morning News retains full editorial control of the Education Lab’s journalism.