Quiana Watson Talks Failed IVF Attempts On “Ladies Who List Atlanta”

The weekend is here and that means a brand new episode of “Ladies Who List: Atlanta” will be airing on OWN!

We’ve got an exclusive sneak preview clip from Friday’s episode of “Ladies Who List: Atlanta” for your viewing pleasure, featuring Quiana Watson. In the clip, Quiana opens up about a really private personal struggle she’s been going through — specifically her fertility journey via IVF, which hasn’t been successful. Quiana talks about how she set personal goals which included having her first child before she turned 40, and admits that while the world thought she was winning with her successful brokerage she was actually grappling with a very serious disappointment.

Watch the clip below:

This is truly such a difficult thing and we know it had to be hard for Quiana to open up about it on camera. We’re truly praying that she and her husband will be blessed with the children they’ve been praying for!

Here’s what to expect from the rest of the episode:

After Quiana brokers a peace treaty between Robin and Kira at Tiffani’s Grand Opening party, relationships appear to be tranquil. That is until Robin and Cristyl come face to face for the first time since Robin’s dinner at Quiana’s One Year Broker’s Anniversary Party.

SMH. See just when we thought everyone was getting along, it seems like Robin is about to be in the middle of some mess again.

A new episode of “Ladies Who List: Atlanta” airs tonight Friday February 4th at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on OWN

Will you be watching? Have you guys been keeping up with “Ladies Who List: Atlanta”? We’ll tell you right now, we don’t miss an episode! Do you guys have favorites? Honestly we have to say that this is one show where we genuinely have been rooting for EVERYBODY so far. We love seeing US win in real estate and wish the ladies could put the drama to the side!