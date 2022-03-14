Quin Snyder rumored as possible replacement for Gregg Popovich as Spurs head coach, per report

Gregg Popovich isn’t going to educate the San Antonio Spurs perpetually. The winningest coach in NBA historical past is now 73 years previous, and with that wins file now within the rearview mirror, the five-time NBA champion is operating out of causes to steward his rebuilding staff. Whether or not it’s this offseason or one within the close to future, the Spurs are going to should search for a substitute.

San Antonio as soon as had a plethora of in-house candidates to think about. Many have since left for various jobs. Ime Udoka now coaches the Boston Celtics. Becky Hammon left for the Las Vegas Aces. Tim Duncan spent only a season on the teaching employees earlier than returning to retirement. Lots of the finest coaches within the NBA have ties to the Spurs, however most are in any other case occupied. Six of the highest seven groups within the league by file are coached by somebody who has both coached below Popovich, performed for him or labored for the San Antonio group in another capability. Clearly, these coaches are going to be laborious to steal.

However one title retains popping up, according to Marc Stein. Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder is now rumored to be a candidate to finally exchange Popovich, and on paper, he makes loads of sense. After a failed tenure on the College of Missouri, Snyder made his return to skilled basketball as head coach of the Austin Toros, San Antonio’s G-League affiliate. He finally landed in Atlanta below one other Popovich disciple, Mike Budenholzer, earlier than turning into head coach of the Jazz. For a Spurs staff that may seemingly choose to rent inside the household, Snyder makes loads of sense.

After all, Snyder is presently below contract with the Jazz, and the traits that make him such a fascinating candidate are the traits that can doubtless hold him in Utah. Snyder has gained over 58 % of his video games with the Jazz and presently leads a contending Utah roster. If the Jazz don’t wish to let him go, they gained’t should.

However the Jazz have been eradicated earlier than the convention finals of their final 5 playoff appearances below Snyder. Ryan Smith just lately bought the staff and put in Danny Ainge as his prime basketball decision-maker. Ainge didn’t rent Snyder, and when groups disappoint within the postseason, coaches are sometimes the primary ones blamed. If the Jazz are knocked out early once more this season, Snyder may half methods with the Jazz.

If he does, he would be the most coveted candidate available on the market. Not solely is he a particularly achieved coach, however this yr’s market lacks different teaching veterans. The very best-known candidates other than Snyder are doubtless Mike D’Antoni, who’s out of basketball this season, and maybe Alvin Gentry, who’s presently the interim coach of the Sacramento Kings. If the Los Angeles Lakers fireplace Frank Vogel, he would turn into a prime candidate for a lot of jobs. The Lakers would virtually definitely pursue Snyder alongside the Spurs.

Ought to Snyder show unavailable to the Spurs, there are many different coaches on the market with ties to their group. Former Spurs assistant and shut Popovich confidante Brett Brown is accessible after leaving teaching following his firing by the Philadelphia 76ers. One other Popovich disciple, Mike Brown, is presently an assistant below Steve Kerr in Golden State and hasn’t gotten one other likelihood as a full-time head coach since being fired by the Lakers. Jacque Vaughn almost received the Nets job in 2020 and is due for one more head-coaching alternative after his first failed stint in Orlando.

But when the Spurs go big-game searching, they’ll doubtless set their sights on Snyder. He is among the NBA’s finest coaches, and if he turns into obtainable, each staff with a gap ought to pursue him.