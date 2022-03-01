Quincy Shares JetBlue Pilot ‘Put His Hands’ On Him After Dispute Over A Bag

Quincy Brown shares the story of a recent altercation with a JetBlue pilot, where the pilot put his hands on him over a bag dispute.

Traveling since the pandemic has been out of control like never before. If you fly often, you’re bound to see something out of pocket. Regardless of whether it is a passenger trying to open the plane door or a flight attendant hitting an unruly passenger with a coffee pot, the air has been hostile since March of 2020. Recently, Quincy took to Instagram to reveal a recent flight experience in which a pilot was the one acting out on the airplane.

“The pilot put his hands on me, Why? Because my bag, which fits in my pocket damn near, they claimed it didn’t fit. My assistant had my bag. I was on the plane already. They wouldn’t let him bring it on. He gets on the plane. I let him know I need my bag. That’s not a bag to check. It has my medication, my personal items, has my jewelry. It literally has everything; my personal belongings. Nothing’s in my pocket.” “The pilot comes with my bag, tells me to get my fucking diabetic medication out — first of all, it’s anxiety medication, not that. He looks at me and says, ‘You’re not taking this bag on the plane.’ I say, ‘Yes I am.’ He said, ‘No, you’re not,’ grabs me and drags me on the jet bridge. That’s when I got my phone out.” “I didn’t knock him out and everything was just uncalled for,” he added. “I never had no pilot put no hands on me. Like, I don’t know what you went through before that, I don’t care. But the severity of me just trying to get my bag for my personal belongings became a situation to where the pilot put his hands on me.”

JetBlue has yet to respond to Quincy’s video, but the interesting part is that in his footage, the staff appears to be apologizing for the pilot’s actions. You can watch the video below and hopefully, JetBlue addresses the incident soon as it appears Quincy has no fault in what occurred.