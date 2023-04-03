Quinta Brunson and Lil Yachty make their ‘SNL’ debuts

Quinta Brunson and Lil Yachty both made their SNL debuts over the weekend.

The Abbott Elementary creator and star hosted the episode, while the rapper was the night’s musical guest.

In Brunson’s opening monologue, she joked that she wanted to be on SNL back in the day but the audition process seemed long, so instead she “just created my own TV show, made sure it became really popular, won a bunch of Emmys and then was asked to host – so much easier!”

She also paid tribute to teachers, including her mom, who was a Philadelphia school teacher, and played a special video message to her mom from former president Barack Obama.

Lil Yachty took the stage to perform two songs, “the BLACK seminole.” and “drive ME crazy!” off his rock-influenced album Let’s Start Here. Both performances featured singer-songwriter Diana Gordon and a full band.