R. Kelly remains on suicide watch ‘for his own safety’

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Brooklyn filed court docket papers late Saturday saying the disgraced R&B celebrity remains on suicide watch “for his own security.”

NEW YORK — Federal authorities are pushing again on R. Kelly’s claims that he was positioned on suicide watch as a type of punishment final week after a decide sentenced him to 30 years behind bars for utilizing his fame to sexually abuse younger ladies.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Brooklyn filed court docket papers late Saturday saying the disgraced R&B celebrity remains on suicide watch “for his own safety” following a psychological evaluation.

Kelly’s “current life circumstances undoubtedly bring emotional distress,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Melanie Speight wrote in a court docket submitting.

“He is a convicted sex offender who has been sentenced to spend the next three decades in prison,” she added. “In the immediate future, he faces another federal criminal trial in Chicago for charges related to child pornography.”

Kelly’s legal professional filed a lawsuit Friday alleging jail officers positioned him on suicide watch at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center “solely for punitive functions and due to his standing as a high-profile inmate,” including that Kelly has had no ideas of harming himself.

“Nothing occurred during sentencing that came as a surprise to Mr. Kelly,” legal professional Jennifer Bonjean wrote within the lawsuit. “While the conditions of suicide watch may be appropriate for individuals who are truly at risk of hurting themselves, they are cruel and unconstitutional under the Eighth Amendment for individuals who are not suicidal.”

Kelly, 55, didn’t give an announcement and confirmed no response upon listening to his sentence, which additionally included a $100,000 high quality.