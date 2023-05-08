Raccoon Falls Through Classroom Ceiling At Texas High School



A Texas faculty turns out to have a furmidable drawback.





McCallum High School in Austin has been dealing with a raccoon factor, with the bushy omnivores showing around the campus and one tumbling down thru a ceiling right through a category,





NBC associate



KXAN









reported.







“It was scared, it was running around and everything,” journalism pupil Morgan Eye informed the station of the raccoon that fell from overhead and landed close to a pupil. “What if it bit her? What if it had rabies?”





Raccoons aren’t a brand new factor for the varsity, some other pupil stated.





“There are articles you can find from the ’90s, from the early 2000s — and even the 2010s — talking about this,” stated Noah Braun, a sophomore, who







reported in the school’s paper







final month that 3 raccoons have been captured inside of an hour.





Braun stated a useless raccoon was once not too long ago came upon within the faculty’s partitions.





“It was rotting,” Braun stated. “Its corpse was rotting and it was spreading its smell everywhere”





Student Max Davis shared movies and images of the raccoons.





“There was a raccoon that ran out of a bathroom and when it saw people it ran the other way,” Davis stated.





The Austin Independent School District addressed the worries in a commentary to KXAN.





“We understand that having raccoons on school grounds can be worrying for parents, and we take this matter seriously,” the district stated.



School district staff and contractors have been surroundings “humane traps” and acting “exclusion work,” the district added.







A raccoon.



Christopher Winton-Stahle by way of Getty Images/Tetra pictures RF





“The team will safely remove the raccoons from the school grounds and will continue to monitor the situation to ensure that the problem is fully resolved,” the varsity district promised.

