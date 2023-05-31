Racist message written in bunker at Frisco, Texas golf course

A Black golfer used to be enjoying the thirteenth hollow at the Frisco Lakes Golf Club in Texas when he noticed two people working clear of a sand bunker. Upon nearer inspection, he came upon a racial slur that have been written in the sand. The incident used to be reported to the Club’s common supervisor, Linroy “LC” Costly, who himself is Black, and the Frisco police. This is the second one incident of racism at the Frisco Golf Club. Over the weekend, the similar golf membership’s common supervisor won a picture of every other racial slur texted to him on certainly one of its sand bunkers.

Costly used to be surprised by way of what had took place and described the revel in as “extremely saddening.” He stated that “No one needs to go through that whether you’re Black, white, green, it doesn’t matter.”

As a end result, Costly spoke to the media on behalf of the sufferer. He defined that what took place used to be very distressing because it hit house for him. The golfer’s daughter additionally posted the incident on Instagram, expressing that “This has happened too many times in this city.”

The scenario escalated when on Monday, the golf membership won a choice from any person who many times used the similar racial slur as the one who used to be written in the bunker. The management made up our minds to drag the telephone logs as proof and proportion them with the Frisco police.

Costly emphasized how unlucky it used to be for him as “a Black man at 53 years old” and the overall supervisor of a golf membership, “that we’re still dealing with this in [the year] 2023.” The incident additionally transpired in the similar location the place the PGA of America is headquartered.

The PGA of America launched a observation condemning the racist incident. They expressed their strengthen for the golf membership and stated, “We have reached out to the club to see if we can assist them as they investigate,”

Costly, who took over the golf membership closing March, mentioned that he had by no means skilled any incidents of racism in the game in his two decades in the business however admitted that it is been a subject for a while. “The gap is narrowing. I truly believe that,” he said. “There’s more African Americans, there’s more Mexican Americans, there’s more Indian Americans.”