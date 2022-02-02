Radford vs. Charleston Southern: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who’s Playing
Charleston Southern @ Radford
Current Records: Charleston Southern 4-16; Radford 6-14
What to Know
The Radford Highlanders are 9-3 against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers since January of 2016, and they’ll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. Radford and Charleston Southern will face off in a Big South battle at 6:30 p.m. ET at Dedmon Center. The Highlanders won both of their matches against Charleston Southern last season (79-64 and 68-48) and are aiming for the same result this time around.
Radford ended up a good deal behind the Gardner-Webb Bulldogs when they played this past Saturday, losing 61-42.
Charleston Southern lost a heartbreaker to the Hampton Pirates when they met in December of 2020, and they left with a heavy heart again this past Saturday. It was close but no cigar for the Buccaneers as they fell 78-74 to Hampton. The game was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but Charleston Southern had been the slight favorite coming in.
The losses put Radford at 6-14 and Charleston Southern at 4-16. Radford is 4-10 after losses this season, Charleston Southern 3-12.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Dedmon Center — Radford, Virginia
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Radford have won nine out of their last 12 games against Charleston Southern.
- Jan 10, 2021 – Radford 68 vs. Charleston Southern 48
- Jan 09, 2021 – Radford 79 vs. Charleston Southern 64
- Mar 05, 2020 – Radford 62 vs. Charleston Southern 48
- Feb 01, 2020 – Radford 77 vs. Charleston Southern 74
- Mar 08, 2019 – Radford 63 vs. Charleston Southern 54
- Feb 16, 2019 – Charleston Southern 53 vs. Radford 52
- Jan 24, 2019 – Radford 86 vs. Charleston Southern 78
- Jan 27, 2018 – Charleston Southern 84 vs. Radford 81
- Jan 09, 2018 – Radford 64 vs. Charleston Southern 61
- Feb 09, 2017 – Radford 79 vs. Charleston Southern 67
- Jan 11, 2017 – Charleston Southern 70 vs. Radford 64
- Jan 06, 2016 – Radford 80 vs. Charleston Southern 73
