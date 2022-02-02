Radford vs. Charleston Southern: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who’s Playing

Charleston Southern @ Radford

Current Records: Charleston Southern 4-16; Radford 6-14

What to Know

The Radford Highlanders are 9-3 against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers since January of 2016, and they’ll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. Radford and Charleston Southern will face off in a Big South battle at 6:30 p.m. ET at Dedmon Center. The Highlanders won both of their matches against Charleston Southern last season (79-64 and 68-48) and are aiming for the same result this time around.

Radford ended up a good deal behind the Gardner-Webb Bulldogs when they played this past Saturday, losing 61-42.

Charleston Southern lost a heartbreaker to the Hampton Pirates when they met in December of 2020, and they left with a heavy heart again this past Saturday. It was close but no cigar for the Buccaneers as they fell 78-74 to Hampton. The game was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but Charleston Southern had been the slight favorite coming in.

The losses put Radford at 6-14 and Charleston Southern at 4-16. Radford is 4-10 after losses this season, Charleston Southern 3-12.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Dedmon Center — Radford, Virginia

Dedmon Center — Radford, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Radford have won nine out of their last 12 games against Charleston Southern.