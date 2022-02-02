Sports

Radford vs. Charleston Southern: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who’s Playing

Charleston Southern @ Radford

Current Records: Charleston Southern 4-16; Radford 6-14

What to Know

The Radford Highlanders are 9-3 against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers since January of 2016, and they’ll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. Radford and Charleston Southern will face off in a Big South battle at 6:30 p.m. ET at Dedmon Center. The Highlanders won both of their matches against Charleston Southern last season (79-64 and 68-48) and are aiming for the same result this time around.

Radford ended up a good deal behind the Gardner-Webb Bulldogs when they played this past Saturday, losing 61-42.

Charleston Southern lost a heartbreaker to the Hampton Pirates when they met in December of 2020, and they left with a heavy heart again this past Saturday. It was close but no cigar for the Buccaneers as they fell 78-74 to Hampton. The game was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but Charleston Southern had been the slight favorite coming in.

The losses put Radford at 6-14 and Charleston Southern at 4-16. Radford is 4-10 after losses this season, Charleston Southern 3-12.

How To Watch

  • When: Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET
  • Where: Dedmon Center — Radford, Virginia
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Radford have won nine out of their last 12 games against Charleston Southern.

  • Jan 10, 2021 – Radford 68 vs. Charleston Southern 48
  • Jan 09, 2021 – Radford 79 vs. Charleston Southern 64
  • Mar 05, 2020 – Radford 62 vs. Charleston Southern 48
  • Feb 01, 2020 – Radford 77 vs. Charleston Southern 74
  • Mar 08, 2019 – Radford 63 vs. Charleston Southern 54
  • Feb 16, 2019 – Charleston Southern 53 vs. Radford 52
  • Jan 24, 2019 – Radford 86 vs. Charleston Southern 78
  • Jan 27, 2018 – Charleston Southern 84 vs. Radford 81
  • Jan 09, 2018 – Radford 64 vs. Charleston Southern 61
  • Feb 09, 2017 – Radford 79 vs. Charleston Southern 67
  • Jan 11, 2017 – Charleston Southern 70 vs. Radford 64
  • Jan 06, 2016 – Radford 80 vs. Charleston Southern 73





