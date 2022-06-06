Radio host Jim White, who co-created Savor Dallas and Restaurant Week, died

Jim White, the passionate co-founder of two Dallas meals occasions, has died.
White battled a sudden onset of most cancers, his spouse Vicki Briley-White told CultureMap.
White created Savor Dallas, the meals and wine competition that ran yearly since 2004. It was bought by The Dallas Morning Information in 2014 and operated till 2018.
White additionally co-founded KRLD Restaurant Week, a still-thriving annual occasion recognized in the present day as DFW Restaurant Week. It raises cash for 2 native charities: the North Texas Meals Financial institution and Lena Pope House.
Earlier than White bought concerned in festivals, he was a radio veteran, working as a morning information anchor on KRLD-AM (1080) and producing “The Restaurant Present with Jim White.” He beforehand labored at KEGL-FM, The Information reported in 1995.
White’s efforts producing a food-and-wine centered radio present, and later, creating Savor Dallas, had been new for Dallas.
“Yearly, legions of foodies and wine lovers trek to locations similar to Aspen, New Orleans and Banff Springs, Alberta, for big-name, food-and-wine weekends,” The Information’ particular contributor Kim Pierce wrote in 2004 as Savor Dallas was created. Briley-White famous that “half of the folks there are from Dallas, Texas” — so the couple created a several-day soiree that celebrated the cooks, winemakers and foodies proper right here in our dwelling city.
In spite of everything, White had already created a listener base of foodies on the radio.
At the moment, Dallas boasts a dozen or extra meals festivals with the identical initiative — a fervor that White noticed first.
In its earliest days, Savor Dallas additionally featured feminine wine makers throughout seminars particularly for girls. “Girls need to learn about wine,” Briley-White mentioned in 2004.
Through the years, the Whites labored with Dallas’ prime cooks, together with Kent Rathbun, Misti Norris, Stephan Pyles, Paula Lambert, Dean Fearing, David Uygur, Tre Wilcox and Tim Byres. The Whites secured meals and wine tastings inside the town’s most iconic buildings, together with the Crow Assortment of Asian Artwork, the Nasher Sculpture Middle, the Latino Cultural Middle, the African American Museum, Centennial Corridor and the Dallas Museum of Artwork.
CultureMap aptly calls White “Dallas’ unique foodie.”
Jim Moroney, who knew White in his function as president and chief govt of The Dallas Morning Information, says White’s love for meals and wine was contagious.
“The second you met Jim, you knew you had been within the presence of vitality and keenness — vitality in regards to the occasion he was operating and keenness for meals and wine,” Moroney mentioned through electronic mail. “You couldn’t assist get caught up within the second and the enjoyable. He exuded joie de vivre in all that he did.”
We’ll replace this story when funeral preparations have been made public.