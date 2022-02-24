Rafa Nadal Alexander Zverev ‘deserved’ to be expelled for outburst in Mexico

Alexander Zverev deserved to be expelled from the ATP 500 tournament in Acapulco for his expletive-filled tantrum after a doubles defeat, Rafa Nadal said on Thursday.

Upset over a line call earlier during Wednesday’s match, world No.3 Zverev shouted expletives and smashed his racket repeatedly against the umpire’s chair, coming perilously close to hitting match official Alessandro Germani.



1 Related

Zverev, 24, apologised after he was defaulted for “unsportsmanlike conduct” from the event where he had won the singles title last year.

Nadal said he felt sorry for Zverev with whom he shared a “good relationship.”

“He deserved the sanction because you can’t act in this way,” Nadal said after the reaching the quarterfinals in Acapulco.

“I think he is aware of that and I hope that this serves as a learning process for him and other young players who lose their temper on the court sometimes.”

Zverev’s angry outburst could earn him more sanctions from the men’s governing body.

According to the ATP rulebook, the on-site supervisor could refer the case higher up for further investigation after completing the process of assessing and issuing any further fines and penalties.

In 2019, after an initial fine of $113,000, Australian Nick Kyrgios was given a suspended ban of 16 weeks and an additional fine of $25,000 for “aggravated behaviour” by the ATP following an internal investigation.

“I think the organisation needs to be strict about it because the images spread quickly on social media and there are millions of children watching and they develop these attitudes,” Nadal added.

“I understand there are moments of frustration and anger but we need to try to be an example.”

World No.2 Daniil Medvedev and Denis Shapovalov were also heavily fined at the Australian Open for their outburst against umpires.

“That’s what happened to me a few times,” Medvedev, who can climb to the world No. 1 ranking with a title in Acapulco, said after his victory on Wednesday.

“He made a mistake. He paid for it. From what he said he understands that he made the mistake. And that’s the most important. People, no matter which job, which sport, everybody makes mistakes.

“It was definitely not nice what he did, but he understands it. From my point of view, I understand when you make mistakes, but you regret it and next time you try not to make it.”