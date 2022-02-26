Rafael Nadal routs Daniil Medvedev, gets Cameron Norrie in Mexican Open final

ACAPULCO, Mexico — This time round, there was no drama.
In a rematch of an epic five-set Australian Open final, Rafael Nadal defeated Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 6-Three early on Saturday and certified for the Mexican Open final, the place he’ll play Cameron Norrie.
A month in the past in Australia, the 35-year-old Nadal got here from two units all the way down to beat Medvedev and win his report 21st Grand Slam singles title.
“Each match is completely different,” Nadal stated. “I stated that yesterday. There are completely different situations, and every thing modifications. It was a unique sport, with a really thrilling second [set] the place I made only a few errors.”
Nadal is now 14-Zero this season and can attempt to seize his fourth title in Acapulco, the place he is a fan favourite after profitable the 2005, 2013 and 2020 titles.
“This week means so much after what occurred in Australia,” Nadal stated. “I used to be capable of stay centered. That signifies that I am OK mentally, and that is vital as a result of there is a powerful final tomorrow.
“It has been an extended profession with extra success that I may have imagined. To be enjoying here’s a present that I treasure and respect. I am grateful for these alternatives.”
Nadal began off robust in the match with a break in the fourth sport of the primary set that lasted 47 minutes.
Medvedev, who would be the world’s No. 1-ranked participant on Monday, performed higher in the second set however missed changing 11 break factors, seven of them in a fifth sport that lasted 19 minutes.
“I do not suppose that I performed nice immediately,” Medvedev stated. “My entire degree on the match was not adequate to play towards a participant like Rafa. There’s not such a factor that I can take from this. To be sincere, I want to alter every thing I did immediately. I really feel like I used to be lacking some vitality immediately.”
Earlier, Norrie prolonged his sizzling streak in February by upsetting Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 6-4.
After dropping all 4 of his matches in January, Norrie is 10-1 in February and arrived in Mexico after profitable the third ATP Tour title of his profession at Delray Seaside.
Norrie, the sixth-seeded participant in Acapulco, matched the largest win of his profession by beating No. 4-ranked Tsitsipas.
“I served very effectively immediately,” Norrie stated. “I actually loved the match. It is one among my greatest wins. I hope we are able to maintain the run alive tomorrow.”
Norrie had service breaks in the ninth sport of the primary and second set to defeat Tsitsipas.
Norrie’s earlier greatest profession win was he defeated Dominic Thiem, who was fourth in the ATP rankings, in the 2021 Lyon semifinal.
