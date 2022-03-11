Raheem Mostert making full recovery from knee injury, trending toward 2022 return, per report

After two injury-plagued seasons, former 49ers working again Raheem Mostert is hoping to make a comeback. Mostert, who missed 16 video games final season after struggling cartilage harm to his knee, is making a full restoration after present process exams this week, via ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The soon-to-be free agent is on observe to be able to play at first of subsequent season.

A former undrafted rookie, Mostert frolicked with a number of golf equipment throughout his first few seasons earlier than settling in San Francisco in 2016. In 2019, regardless of sharing a backfield with Tevin Coleman and Matt Breida, Mostert led the 49ers with 772 yards and eight touchdowns, averaging 5.6 yards per carry. He rushed for 336 yards and 5 touchdowns (6.three yards per carry) in the course of the 2019 playoffs that included his 220-yard, four-touchdown effort within the 49ers’ NFC Championship Recreation win over the Packers.

Mostert was one in all many 49ers who discovered themselves on injured reserve in the course of the 2020 season. Mostert missed half of the 2020 season earlier than lacking all however one recreation final season after sustaining his knee harm. The 49ers, who spent a third-round decide final 12 months on former Ohio State working again Trey Sermon, obtained a stable season final 12 months from working again Elijah Mitchell, who led the crew with 963 yards and 5 touchdowns, averaging 4.7 yards per carry.

Mostert, who will rejoice his 30th birthday subsequent month, is one in all a number of achieved working backs who’re anticipated to check the open market on March 16. Among the many different anticipated notable accessible working backs embody Melvin Gordon, David Johnson, Leonard Fournette, Cordarrelle Patterson, and Sony Michel.