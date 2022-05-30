NFL Sports

Raiders’ Darren Waller says agent is working on new deal as Pro Bowl TE aims to be paid like one of NFL’s best

May 30, 2022
Tight finish Darren Waller has confirmed himself on the Las Vegas Raiders, however regardless of being a prime TE, he isn’t paid like one. Waller is just not anxious an excessive amount of in regards to the particulars of understanding a contract, although.

Waller mentioned his agent is specializing in the contract negotiations whereas he focuses on the on-the-field motion.

“My agent is engaged on that,” Waller mentioned on the Ross Tucker Podcast. “I perceive it, however I do know if I give attention to it an excessive amount of, it might take away from my job and studying a brand new system and simply persevering with to attempt to elevate and deal with my physique in the proper manner. I attempt to give attention to these issues and let my agent deal with that. When choices have to be made, choices have to be made.”

At present, Waller will make $7 million this season, with no assured cash remaining on the deal. He’s 17th for common pay per 12 months for tight ends within the league. 

With back-to-back 1,000 yard seasons in 2019 and 2020, he has proven he’s a playmaker who’s value a brand new contract. 

The 29-year-old caught with the Raiders regardless of commerce rumors within the offseason. Not like many different gamers wanting a brand new deal who haven’t participated in OTAs, Waller has been on the voluntary exercises. 





