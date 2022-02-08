Raiders express interest in adding former Giants head coach Joe Judge as special teams coordinator, per report

The Las Vegas Raiders found their next head coach in Josh McDaniels and he is wasting little time trying to compile his staff. Over the weekend the Raiders hired former Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham to serve in the same role in Vegas and seem to be looking at New York for another notable hire. According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, the Raiders have shown interest in Joe Judge in becoming its next special teams coordinator.

Judge was fired as head coach of the Giants following the 2021 season, ending his two-season run leading the franchise. Fowler added to his report that while the Raiders have shown interest, Judge is staying patient with his opportunities across the NFL, so this potential marriage does seem to be a ways off from actually being executed.

Over his stretch in New York, Judge and the Giants went 10-23, which included a 4-13 finish in 2021. While he didn’t see much on-field success during his time, Judge does have experience on special teams, working as the special teams coordinator with the New England Patriots from 2015 to 2019. During his time in that role, the Patriots were routinely among the top special teams units in the NFL.

Of course, that New England connect does seem to play a role as it relates to possibly being hired by the Raiders, considering McDaniels’ ties to the Patriots. McDaniels was the offensive coordinator for the Patriots throughout Judge’s coaching career in Foxborough dating to 2012. Judge also took on wide receivers coaching duties during his final year with the team before being hired by the Giants.