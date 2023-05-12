Raiders face San Francisco 49ers, Los Angeles Rams, Dallas Cowboys in 2023 preseason

With the 2023 NFL time table now absolutely launched, the Las Vegas Raiders in the end know who they’ll be going through all over the preseason length. This has left the fanatics excited and expecting some riveting matchups.

The Raiders will begin their preseason marketing campaign at their house floor, Allegiant Stadium, in opposition to the San Francisco 49ers. This is a repeat of remaining 12 months’s regular-season come across the place the 49ers emerged triumphantly with a 37-34 additional time win. However, the Raiders will glance to redeem themselves this time round and start the preseason with a win.

The 2nd matchup of the preseason will witness the Silver and Black taking at the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium, in a repeat in their preseason fixture from two years in the past. Last season, the Raiders traveled to the Rams for joint coaching camp practices and recorded a surprising 17-16 victory in the following preseason recreation. They’d be hoping to duplicate this feat in 2023.

To conclude their preseason schedule, the Raiders can be visiting the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. The remaining time they performed in opposition to the Cowboys at this venue, the Raiders registered a nail-biting 36-33 additional time win, one thing their fanatics would possibly not need to fail to remember anytime quickly. Raider Nation has already began making ready for this high-profile matchup and is taking a look ahead to cheering their group to a 2nd consecutive preseason victory.